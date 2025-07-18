Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUKK | ISIN: KYG6202B1014 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.07.25 | 16:24
1,560 US-Dollar
+1,30 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONEYHERO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONEYHERO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MoneyHero Limited: MoneyHero Group Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq: MNY) ("MoneyHero" or the "Company"), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it has received a written notice (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated July 17, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on April 7, 2025 that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement as the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was below US$1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

According to the Compliance Notice, the Company regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement because the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been US$1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from July 2, 2025 to July 16, 2025, and the matter is now closed.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia's largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 260 commercial partner relationships as at March 31, 2025, and had approximately 5.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
MoneyHero IR Team
IR@MoneyHeroGroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.