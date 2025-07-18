Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: A40HVM | ISIN: AU0000343253 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Andean Silver Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Andean Silver Ltd (ASX: ASL; OTCQX: ADSLF), an Australian mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Andean Silver Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ADSLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Andean Silver Ltd
Andean Silver Limited (formerly Mitre Mining Corporation Limited) is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold project in the Aysen region of Southern Chile which boasts some of the largest precious and base metals in the world. The project currently hosts Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources of 9.8Mt @ 353g/t AgEq for 111Moz AgEq.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


