NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Announces New CEO, Matthew Priebe

Vancouver, B.C., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) ("NextGen" or the "Company") a digital asset and fintech platform bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Priebe as Chief Executive Officer. Alexander Tjiang will step down as Interim Chief Executive Officer, and will stay on as Director, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance, oversight, and leadership to the Company.

Mr. Priebe brings a decade of experience in alternative investments, the exempt market, and capital markets, having held both founding and leadership roles. Mr. Priebe founded a private-fund consulting firm and oversees an exempt market practice, serving family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional clients. In addition, Mr. Priebe is a partner at a Toronto-based real estate development firm. His capital-raising experience spans private credit, real estate, public markets, and digital assets ventures. This experience has been supported by prior roles as a currency hedging strategist, and as a wealth director at one of Canada's leading digital asset exchanges.

"NextGen bridges the reliability of traditional finance with the limitless potential of digital assets. The team has developed an innovative solution that enables investors to earn returns on otherwise idle digital assets through its recently announced debenture program. I believe this initiative will drive shareholder value, alongside additional Web3 and cash-generative ventures that we plan to announce soon. I'm honoured to join this exceptional team, and together, we're committed to scaling NextGen, thoughtfully and relentlessly," said Matthew Priebe, newly appointed CEO of NextGen.

Outgoing Interim CEO, Alex Tjiang commented:

"It has been a pleasure to serve as interim CEO of NextGen. As we begin an exciting new chapter, I remain committed to supporting the company as a board member. Matthew brings a unique blend of expertise across capital markets, private capital raising, and digital assets-making him exceptionally well-suited for this role. I'm confident in his ability to deliver on our mission: to simplify and make Web3, innovative financial structures and digital assets exposure accessible to a broader audience."

In connection with the appointment of Matthew Priebe as CEO, the Company has granted (the "Option Grant") him an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase 300,000 common shares. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of Grant at a price of $0.56 per common share. The Options will vest on a quarterly basis over a period of 36 months from the date of the Option Grant.

In addition, the Company granted (the "RSU Grant") 350,000 restricted share units of the Company (each, an "RSU") to Matthew Priebe. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs will vest in six tranches, based on meeting certain milestone over 24 months following the date of grant. All 300,000 of the Options, 350,000 of the RSUs, and the common shares underlying such Options and RSUs are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets, as well as yield-bearing investment opportunities through its novel, bitcoin-backed debenture program. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance, while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and value creation for shareholders. NextGen also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

For More Information:

Ajay Toor, Chief Financial Officer

(778) 706-6104

https://nextgendigital.ca/

info@nextgendigital.ca

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements contained herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those relating to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, the anticipated filing of a Prospectus Supplement, and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.

Investors are encouraged to consult the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive discussion of risk factors relevant to its business and operations.