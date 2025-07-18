CEA Industries Inc.: CEA Industries Applauds FDA Authorization of JUUL Products, Signals Opportunity for U.S. Market Expansion

Louisville, Colorado, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPE) ("CEA Industries" or the "Company"), owner of Central Canada's largest independent vape retailer and vertically integrated manufacturer, Fat Panda Ltd., today issued a statement applauding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to authorize JUUL e-cigarette products for sale in the United States.

The announcement follows the FDA's reversal of its 2022 federal ban, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the U.S. nicotine market and underscoring the agency's recognition of e-cigarettes as a less-harmful alternative for adult cigarette smokers.

"We applaud the FDA's decision to authorize JUUL products for U.S. sale," said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. "This milestone represents a critical step toward establishing a regulated and transparent U.S. marketplace for nicotine vape products. We view the FDA's action as a sign of growing recognition of science-backed alternatives for smokers, and we are optimistic that it will create opportunities for CEA Industries to participate in the U.S. nicotine vape market over the long-term."

CEA Industries believes the FDA's authorization of JUUL sets an important precedent for product validation and regulatory clarity across the e-cigarette industry. The Company sees this development as paving the way for broader participation in the U.S. market under a more defined and predictable regulatory framework.

