Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 17:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocat A/S: PHOTOCAT has today applied for a transfer of its trading venue from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Spotlight Stock Market.

July 18th, 2025

PHOTOCAT has today applied for a transfer of its trading venue from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Spotlight Stock Market.

The company intends to carry out the transfer to Spotlight Stock Market as soon as possible after Spotlight has approved the application. The main reason for the transfer is the financial benefits that a listing on Spotlight provides. The decision to move Photocat's shares from Nasdaq First North to Spotlight Stock Market is a strategic one, aimed at optimizing our listing environment to better support our growth trajectory and increase shareholder value. While Nasdaq First North has served us well during our initial growth phase, we believe Spotlight offers a more tailored and advantageous platform for Photocat at this stage of our development.

Michael Humle, CEO of Photocat A/S:

"This move to Spotlight Stock Market is a crucial step in Photocat's journey. We have seen the benefits of being listed, and now, by transitioning to Spotlight, we are positioning ourselves in a better fit for both shareholders and Photocat. The enhanced chance of liquidity potential in trading on Spotlight is attractive. Further, with Spotlight's dedicated support and focus on growth companies, will provide a more robust and efficient environment for our shares. This strategic decision will allow us to better serve our existing shareholders and attract new investors as we continue to innovate and expand our global presence in sustainable air purification technologies."

Mette Therkildsen, Chairperson of the Board, Photocat A/S:

"The Board of Directors has thoroughly evaluated this decision, and we are confident that Spotlight Stock Market is the ideal platform for Photocat's next phase of growth. Our primary aim in initiating this process is to optimize shareholder value by enhancing the trading environment for our shares and ensuring we are on a platform that truly understands and caters to the needs of a dynamic growth company like Photocat. Spotlight's strong Nordic presence and commitment to increasing market transparency and visibility for SMEs align perfectly with our long-term strategic vision."

"Spotlight Stock Market's offering is financially very advantageous for the Company and is part of the cost-saving program the Company is implementing to strengthen its financial position going forward."

Spotlight Stock Market is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) with the same legal status as Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and trading is conducted on Nasdaq INET Nordic. The company will continue to apply the same accounting standards. Shareholders in the Company will not need to take any action in connection with the change.
.

For more information, please contact:
Michael Humle
Photocat A/S
Tel: +45 7022 5055
Email: ka@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 17:00 on July 18th 2025

About Photocat:
Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.