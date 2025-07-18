Photocat A/S: PHOTOCAT has today applied for a transfer of its trading venue from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Spotlight Stock Market.

July 18th, 2025

PHOTOCAT has today applied for a transfer of its trading venue from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Spotlight Stock Market.

The company intends to carry out the transfer to Spotlight Stock Market as soon as possible after Spotlight has approved the application. The main reason for the transfer is the financial benefits that a listing on Spotlight provides. The decision to move Photocat's shares from Nasdaq First North to Spotlight Stock Market is a strategic one, aimed at optimizing our listing environment to better support our growth trajectory and increase shareholder value. While Nasdaq First North has served us well during our initial growth phase, we believe Spotlight offers a more tailored and advantageous platform for Photocat at this stage of our development.

Michael Humle, CEO of Photocat A/S:

"This move to Spotlight Stock Market is a crucial step in Photocat's journey. We have seen the benefits of being listed, and now, by transitioning to Spotlight, we are positioning ourselves in a better fit for both shareholders and Photocat. The enhanced chance of liquidity potential in trading on Spotlight is attractive. Further, with Spotlight's dedicated support and focus on growth companies, will provide a more robust and efficient environment for our shares. This strategic decision will allow us to better serve our existing shareholders and attract new investors as we continue to innovate and expand our global presence in sustainable air purification technologies."

Mette Therkildsen, Chairperson of the Board, Photocat A/S:

"The Board of Directors has thoroughly evaluated this decision, and we are confident that Spotlight Stock Market is the ideal platform for Photocat's next phase of growth. Our primary aim in initiating this process is to optimize shareholder value by enhancing the trading environment for our shares and ensuring we are on a platform that truly understands and caters to the needs of a dynamic growth company like Photocat. Spotlight's strong Nordic presence and commitment to increasing market transparency and visibility for SMEs align perfectly with our long-term strategic vision."

"Spotlight Stock Market's offering is financially very advantageous for the Company and is part of the cost-saving program the Company is implementing to strengthen its financial position going forward."

Spotlight Stock Market is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) with the same legal status as Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and trading is conducted on Nasdaq INET Nordic. The company will continue to apply the same accounting standards. Shareholders in the Company will not need to take any action in connection with the change.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Humle

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 7022 5055

Email: ka@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 17:00 on July 18th 2025

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leader in sustainable solutions, harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner, healthier world. Committed to environmental innovation, Photocat develops cutting-edge technologies that improve air quality. Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North, under the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net