Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) takes note of the statement of objections issued by the European Commission as part of its formal investigation regarding the acquisition of sole control of the Lagardère Group by Vivendi.

This document sets out the provisional findings of the European Commission's investigation and merely marks the opening of the adversarial phase of the procedure. At this stage, it does not establish any infringement, nor does it entail any sanction.

Vivendi denies the allegations put forward by the European Commission. It will thoroughly review the statement of objections and respond with detailed arguments, with the aim of being cleared of all allegations and securing the closure of the investigation.

About Vivendi

Since its creation, Vivendi has established itself as a player in content, media and entertainment, developing a portfolio of both listed and unlisted assets, each a leader in its market. Vivendi owns 100% of Gameloft, a world-renowned video game publisher that successfully develops multi-platform games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Vivendi's asset portfolio includes minority stakes in leading publicly traded companies: Universal Music Group and Banijay Group in content and entertainment, and MediaForEurope and Prisa in media and telecommunications. In addition, Vivendi owns a stake in the publishing and travel retail sector with Lagardère and a residual stake in telecoms with TIM in Italy. Leveraging its strategic and economic expertise, Vivendi anticipates global dynamics and participates in the transformations of the sectors in which the group operates, notably the digital revolution and new consumer uses of content. Vivendi supports value-creating companies, offering sustainable prospects and a positive contribution to the evolution of our society. Guided by a long-term vision and a constant drive for innovation, the group relies on experienced teams to identify and support sustainable growth projects. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a commitment made in 2003, is at the heart of Vivendi's strategy and shapes each of its decisions. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250718283926/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi