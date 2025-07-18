Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
18.07.2025 18:50 Uhr
Licor Zone: A Mexican Spirits Distributor May Help Solve the Global Liquor Consumption Decline

Licor Zone Mexico Leads the Charge to Offset a 13% Worldwide Sales Drop in Wine and Spirits

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / As the global wine and spirits industry faces one of its sharpest downturns in recent years, Licor Zone, a dominant Mexican distributor, is stepping up as a potential solution to stabilize and revive the struggling sector.

According to a recent report from Wine News, global consumption of wine and spirits plummeted by 13% in the first four months of 2025. Wine sales dropped to 116.8 million consumptions (down 12% from the first quarter of 2024), while sparkling wines fell 13%, totaling 45 million consumptions. The overall sector, including spirits, reached only 272 million consumptions, signaling a concerning trend for producers, retailers, and investors.

This sharp decline has been attributed to multiple factors: rising health consciousness, shifting demographics, regulatory constraints in Western markets, and geopolitical tensions affecting trade flows. Yet, while traditional markets stumble, emerging economies and global distributors like Licor Zone are uniquely positioned to fill the void and redirect the industry's momentum.

Licor Zone: A Rising Global Force in Liquor Distribution

Founded and headquartered in Arandas, Jalisco, Licor Zone has evolved into one of Latin America's most influential spirits distributors. With a vast local network spanning more than 15,000 licensed retail outlets, the company boasts unmatched access to consumers across Mexico - a country with a robust drinking culture and growing export capabilities.

What sets Licor Zone apart is not just its domestic strength but its bold international expansion strategy. The company is actively establishing distribution pipelines into high-growth markets such as China and an Eurasian power, where demand for premium imported alcoholic beverages is rising steadily. These two markets alone may compensate for much of the sales decline seen in North America and Europe.

Mexico's Diplomatic Advantage: A Bridge to the East

Unlike the United States and parts of Europe, Mexico maintains strong, stable diplomatic relations with both this major Eurasian power and China. As a sovereign nation with an independent foreign policy, Mexico engages in open and legitimate trade with both countries, free from the constraints of Western-imposed sanctions or commercial barriers.

This geopolitical neutrality gives Mexican companies like Licor Zone a strategic advantage:

It is entirely lawful and diplomatically acceptable for Mexican firms to operate and expand in both a major Eurasian power and Chinese markets.

This global flexibility - paired with Mexico's logistical proximity to the U.S. and Latin America - allows Licor Zone to function as a global bridge between Western producers and Eastern consumers.

World-Class Portfolio of Iconic Brands

Licor Zone's power lies in its portfolio. The distributor represents over 100 globally recognized premium brands, to see the list of brands we work with click here https://licorzone.com.mx/shop/

With this portfolio, Licor Zone offers both breadth and prestige, catering to every segment of the spirits market - from ultra-premium connoisseurs to mass-market drinkers.

A Solution Amid Industry Headwinds

While beer brands such as Corona and Modelo have reported declining U.S. sales, partly due to consumer fears over immigration enforcement (The Independent), Licor Zone is proving that resilience comes through diversification and global reach.

As an independent, non-American, non-European company, Licor Zone is not subject to the political or economic sanctions that may restrict others. Instead, it leverages Mexico's neutral diplomacy and growing trade relationships to remain agile and opportunistic in a shifting global landscape.

Looking Ahead

As the alcohol industry enters a new era - shaped by post-pandemic behaviors, health trends, regulatory pressure, and shifting alliances - companies that can pivot, innovate, and go global will define the next decade of growth.

Licor Zone is not just surviving - it is redefining the future of liquor distribution.

With its extensive retail network, international foresight, and powerhouse portfolio, Licor Zone stands as a leader in the recovery and transformation of the global liquor industry.

Media Contact:

Brian Orozco Calzada
Licor Zone Mexico
Public Relations Department
gerencia@licorzone.com.mx
+52 3481431795
www.licorzone.com.mx

SOURCE: Licor Zone



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/a-mexican-spirits-distributor-may-help-solve-the-global-liquor-consumpti-1050202

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
