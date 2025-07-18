Meet Jamil Ashkar: The Founder Behind "ChatGPT for Car Shopping" and the Visionary Driving Automotive AI

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Car shopping has never been simple-but that's exactly what entrepreneur Jamil Ashkar is out to change. As the founder of Automotive AI, Ashkar has introduced a powerful new tool many are already calling the "ChatGPT for Car Shopping." It's smart, intuitive, and built to make one of life's most frustrating purchases finally feel… effortless.

Jamil knows the car business inside and out. With years of experience running DealersGear, a digital marketing platform for dealerships, he saw firsthand how complicated and outdated the process still is for everyday buyers. That's what sparked the idea for Automotive AI.

"Everyone has a story about how hard it was to buy a car-bad information, back-and-forth negotiating, or just not knowing who to trust," said Ashkar. "I wanted to build something that feels like talking to a car expert friend who's got your back-no pressure, just straight answers."

Automotive AI uses conversational AI to guide shoppers from start to finish: whether they're searching for the right car, comparing deals, applying for financing, or booking a test drive. It's as easy as texting a friend. Users can ask questions like "What's the best SUV under $30K near me?" or "Can I afford this with my credit?"-and get real answers in seconds.

What Makes It Different?

No more guesswork - The AI helps match users with vehicles based on budget, lifestyle, and preferences

Built-in negotiation - It works to help users find the best deal, not just the first offer

Financing made simple - Users can explore credit-based payment options on the spot

Time-saving - Book test drives or get connected to local dealers directly through the chat

Bilingual support - Making the experience accessible to more shoppers

Now in early release, Automotive AI is already gaining attention from car buyers and dealerships alike-and Jamil is just getting started. His vision? To create a world where buying a car is as easy as ordering food or booking a flight.

"People don't want to waste weekends driving from lot to lot anymore," he adds. "We're building the tool that makes car buying work for the shopper, not the other way around."

About Jamil Ashkar:

Jamil is a lifelong entrepreneur with a deep background in automotive retail, marketing, and tech. He previously founded DealersGear, a platform that's helped hundreds of dealerships grow their online presence. With Automotive AI, he's now focused on changing the car buying experience for good-by putting people back in control.

Jamil Ashkar

Founder, Automotive AI

Email: press@automotiveai.com

Website: www.automotiveai.com

