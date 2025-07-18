Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - In a new poll conducted by OysterLink, a job platform dedicated to the restaurant and hospitality industry, found that 67% of hospitality professionals say salary shown upfront is the number one factor that makes a job ad more appealing.
OysterLink
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/259299_74a80f2494862828_001full.jpg
The rest of the votes went to a relatable job description, real flexibility and clear daily responsibilities.
"Candidates in hospitality don't have time to waste. They're moving fast, and if the salary isn't there, many will skip the ad entirely," said Milos Eric, General Manager of OysterLink. "Transparency is no longer optional-it's the baseline for getting noticed."
What This Means for Employers
Hospitality businesses need to rethink how they post jobs. Listings that leave out key details-especially pay-are losing traction with job seekers. Today's candidates are not only looking for fair compensation but also honesty and respect in the hiring process.
By clearly stating wages, responsibilities, and scheduling expectations upfront, employers can improve application rates and cut down on unqualified leads.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and chef jobs in Los Angeles, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in the hospitality industry.
For media inquiries, contact:
Ana Demidova
PR Manager
press@oysterlink.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259299
SOURCE: OysterLink