ZCCM IH FINAL DIVIDEND NOTICE SENS 18.07.25

ISSUED: July 18, 2025

FINAL DIVIDEND NOTICE

At the 21st Annual General Meeting of Members of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc held on 18 July 2025 at Southern Sun Ridgeway Hotel, Corner of Church Road and Independence Avenue in the Zango Conference Hall, Lusaka, Zambia and virtually via Video Conferencing, the Shareholders approved a Final Dividend of ZMW 3.29 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 of the Laws of Zambia and the Listing rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE"), NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Final Dividend shall be payable to Shareholders registered in the Company's books as at close of business on Friday 08th August 2025 ( "Record date").

Accordingly, since share trading on the LuSE operates on a 3-day rolling settlement period, the last day to trade and to qualify for the announced dividend is Tuesday 5th August 2025. Dividend Payments will be posted on or about Monday, 11th August 2025.

Shareholders are advised to take note of the following dates applicable to the Stock Exchange on which their shares are listed and traded.

Shareholders on the London Stock Exchange

The Company's shareholders' register will close on Thursday, 7 August 2025. Dividend payments will be made from Friday, 29 August 2025.

Shareholders on the Paris Marché Libre

The Company's shareholders' register will close on Thursday, 7 August 2025. Dividend payments will be made from Monday, 11 August 2025.

Shareholders are reminded to provide their up-to-date bank account details and forwarding addresses to our Transfer Secretaries (Corpserve Transfer Agents) in order to facilitate efficient and expedient payment of the dividends. The Account Detail Form can be requested from our Transfer Secretaries' via email or collected from their offices; details are as provided below:

Transfer Secretary: Corpserve Transfer Agents Zambia

Address: 6 Mwaleshi Road, Olympia Park, PO Box 37522, Lusaka, Zambia.

Email: info@corpservezambia.com.zm

Tell: +260 (211) 256969/70; 295888

Website: www.corpserveregistrars.com

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 18 July 2025

