BCC Research LLC: Fuel Cell Generator Market on a Strong Growth Path, Projected to Grow at 21.2% CAGR by 2029

"Fuel Cell Generator Market Positioned for Robust Expansion as Demand for Clean Energy Rises-A Strategic Resource for Navigating Emerging Opportunities"

BOSTON, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Fuel Cell Generator Market" is projected to increase from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $3.1 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2024 through 2029.

This report offers a detailed review of the global fuel cell generator market, analyzing it by technology, stack size, fuel type, and end-use sectors, excluding transportation. It explores innovations, regulatory developments, and economic trends, along with patent activity that signals strong investment potential. The study includes tools like Porter's Five Forces analysis, an evaluation of macro-economic factors, and a look at the competitive landscape. It also provides regional and country-level analysis across major markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and concludes with profiles of industry leaders.

This report is particularly relevant now as the world shifts toward clean energy, driven by climate goals and government support. It highlights current market trends in fuel cell generators and identifies key opportunities to support emission reduction efforts. With regional insights and a five-year forecast, it helps industry stakeholders make informed strategic decisions in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply: Businesses and critical services like hospitals and data centers need uninterrupted power. Fuel cell generators provide a steady and dependable power source, especially during grid outages, making them a smart choice for backup or even main power.

Growing Awareness for Reducing Carbon Emissions: As the world increases its focus on climate change, there is growing pressure to reduce pollution. Fuel cell generators, especially those using hydrogen, produce little to no emissions, making them a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel or gas generators.

Rising Demand from the Maritime Industry: The shipping industry is under pressure to reduce its environmental impact. Fuel cell generators offer a low-emission solution for powering ships, helping companies meet new regulations and move toward greener operations.

Request a sample copy of the global market for fuel cell generator report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $998.2 million Market size forecast $3.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.2% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technology, Stack Size, Fuel Type, End-Use Industry Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Norway, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Brazil, Chile, Argentina Market drivers • Increasing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply • Growing Awareness of Reducing Carbon Emissions • Rising Demand from the Maritime Industry

Interesting facts:

Ammonia's Green Energy Potential: The International Energy Agency reports that by 2030, approximately 8 million tonnes of near-zero-emission ammonia production capacity is expected to be operational. This marks a significant step forward in positioning ammonia as a viable and sustainable alternative in the global shift toward green energy.

Fuel Cell Growth in North America: North America is leading the charge in the fuel cell generator market. The North American market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% through 2029. This surge is largely driven by the rapid development of hydrogen infrastructure for power generation, particularly in the U.S.

Hydrogen Investment Boom: According to Hydrogen Insights 2024, clean hydrogen supply projects have seen a dramatic rise in investment, jumping from 60% of total hydrogen-related investments in 2020 to 75% in 2024. This highlights the accelerating momentum behind hydrogen as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition.

Emerging startups

EODev: A French startup company that released its own version of a hydrogen fuel cell generator. The company has launched a new hydrogen power generator that it claims to be suitable for isolated sites, emergency applications, protected areas, sensitive environments, events, and construction sites.

Amogy: A provider of efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, Amogy introduced the world's first ammonia-powered maritime vessel in September 2024. In February 2025, the company announced the expansion of its operations into South Korea.

Enapter S.r.l.: The company produces highly efficient hydrogen generators based on anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolysis technology. This technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-and-play electrolyzers for green hydrogen at any scale.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?



- The market is projected to reach $3.1 billion by the end of 2029, and at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?



- The key factors driving the growth of the market are:

- Increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply.

- Growing awareness for reducing carbon emissions.

- Rising demand from the maritime industry.



What market segments are covered in the report?



- Technology.

- Stack size.

- Fuel type.

- End-use industry.



Which fuel type will be dominant through 2029?



- The hydrogen segment will dominate the market through 2029.



Which region has the largest market share?



- The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:

ABB

AFC ENERGY

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS

BLOOM ENERGY

CUMMINS INC.

DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO. LTD.

FUELCELL ENERGY INC.

FUJI ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

H2SYS

H2X GLOBAL LTD.

NEDSTACK FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGY

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORP.

PLUG POWER INC.

POWERCELL SWEDEN AB

SIEMENS ENERGY

TOSHIBA ENERGY SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS CORP.

Related reports:

Hydrogen Fuel Cells: Global Markets: This report provides a detailed analysis of the global hydrogen fuel cell market, segmented by product type, technology, application, and region. It focuses on fuel cells used in stationary, portable, and mobile applications, such as CHP systems, power supply units, auxiliary power units, and vehicle propulsion. Electrolyzers are outside the scope of the report. The report sizes the market in value (millions of dollars) and volume (gigawatts), and provides insights into competitive market share, emerging technologies, and industry developments.

Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets: This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global EV and FCEV market, focusing on segments like propulsion type, vehicle type, and power source. It explores market dynamics, industry trends, regulatory developments, technological advances and patent activity. The study excludes industrial and low-speed EVs. It uses global volume data from the IEA. It also covers the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and offers profiles of leading manufacturers. Coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with market values presented in nominal billions of dollars.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5421721/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fuel-cell-generator-market-on-a-strong-growth-path-projected-to-grow-at-21-2-cagr-by-2029--302508848.html