ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2025 21:02 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dreamer Consulting LLC: A Fresh Take on Summer Wellness & Literacy - Dr. Perricone's New Book Launch Supports Raising a Reader

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Dr. Nicholas Perricone Celebrates the Launch of *The Beauty Molecule* at the Mandarin Oriental Boston

The Beauty Molecule Book Cover

The Beauty Molecule Book Cover
The Beauty Molecule is the 10th book from Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned healthy aging expert, founder of Perricone MD, and #1 New York Times bestselling author. In this groundbreaking new release, Dr. Perricone explores the science behind ce

Last night, world-renowned healthy aging expert and #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Nicholas Perricone celebrated the launch of his 10th book, The Beauty Molecule, with an inspiring wellness-focused evening hosted at the elegant Mandarin Oriental Boston. The event was held in partnership with iHeartRadio, Kiss 108, and Lisa Donovan's Book Club, drawing a vibrant crowd of health, beauty, and literary enthusiasts.

Guests were treated to an engaging discussion with Dr. Perricone on the science behind The Beauty Molecule, and his groundbreaking insights into wellness, longevity, and anti-inflammatory living. As a special gift, attendees received full-size Perricone MD skincare products with each book purchase, generously donated by Perricone MD. Dr. Nicholas Perricone is the founder of Perricone MD.

The evening also supported a meaningful cause, generating funds to benefit Raising a Reader Massachusetts, a nonprofit organization committed to early literacy and family engagement.

Dr. Perricone's newly relaunched Hydrogen Water was also featured during the evening, highlighting his continued innovation in the wellness and hydration space.

Special thanks to event partners Mandarin Oriental Boston, 90+ Cellars, Boston Dental Partners, Joss & Main, and Mother Juice, whose generous support helped make the night a celebration to remember.

For more about The Beauty Molecule, Dr. Perricone's Hydrogen Water, and his latest innovations, visit www.nicholasperriconemd.com and www.perriconehydrogenwater.com

Press Contact:
Shannon Pastuszak
Founder, Dream Consulting LLC
617-921-7457
shannonpastuszak@gmail.com



.

SOURCE: Dreamer Consulting LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/a-fresh-take-on-summer-wellness-and-literacy-dr.-perricones-new-book-l-1050309

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
