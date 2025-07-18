Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery: Dr. Todd H. Lanman to Present at International Total Disc Arthroplasty Masterclass in Amsterdam

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / World-renowned spinal neurosurgeon and motion preservation expert Dr. Todd H. Lanman will join an elite international faculty at the Total Disc Arthroplasty Masterclass in Amsterdam on June 20, 2025. Dr. Lanman will deliver a series of educational presentations and case-based discussions on the expanding indications for total disc replacement (TDR)-including highly complex cases.

Dr. Lanman, founder of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery and ADR Spine, will present on challenging lumbar and cervical disc arthroplasty cases, including those involving multilevel degeneration, prior fusions, or advanced pathology. His contributions will spotlight evolving strategies that broaden candidacy for motion-preserving surgery-particularly for patients once limited to spinal fusion. He will also participate in a faculty-led panel discussing revision strategies and clinical decision-making in difficult and multi-level cases.

"We are forging the new age of spinal surgery," said Dr. Lanman. "With the right technology and expertise, we can now offer motion-preserving solutions to patients who were never considered candidates for disc replacement-patients with prior fusions, complex anatomies, or multilevel disease."

The Masterclass begins on June 19, 2025, with a dinner and pre-conference case discussions, followed by a full day of expert-led lectures and panels on June 20 at the nhow Amsterdam RAI Hotel. Dr. Todd Lanman will join a distinguished international faculty that includes Dr. Scott Blumenthal (Texas Back Institute), Prof. Dr. Rudolf Bertagnoli (Pro-Spine ECSA, Germany), Dr. Thierry Marnay (CCV Montpellier, France), and Prof. Matthew Scott-Young (Gold Coast Spine, Australia).

Dr. Thierry Marnay will deliver a keynote lecture entitled "What Gives? Why are Spine Surgeons So Far Behind Total Joint Surgeons?" addressing systemic, cultural, and clinical barriers to wider adoption of disc arthroplasty. He will also co-lead participant case discussions, contribute to the session on advanced lumbar case reviews, and serve on the expert faculty panel for complex cervical case analysis

Prof. Matthew Scott-Young will open the Masterclass with a program overview and contribute to case discussions throughout the event. His formal lectures will address cervical disc indications, including motion preservation versus ACDF, and provide an in-depth analysis of cervical disc designs, covering implant materials, mechanical philosophy, and evolving technologies such as fixed versus mobile cores.

Prof. Dr. Rudolf Bertagnoli will present on lumbar complications and revision surgery strategies, including case examples highlighting surgical decision-making in complex revision scenarios. He will also lead sessions on optimizing surgical technique for multilevel cervical arthroplasty and challenging anatomy and participate in interactive discussions on complex cervical cases and disc selection considerations by spinal level.

Dr. Scott Blumenthal will deliver a foundational lecture on lumbar disc arthroplasty, focusing on indications, patient selection, and clinical evidence, as well as considerations for when fusion may still be relevant. He will also lead case discussions on lumbar pathology, and present strategies for cervical revision surgery and participate in the final panel addressing the future of disc arthroplasty.

The Masterclass underscores a growing international consensus that spinal fusion should no longer be the default solution for degenerative disc disease and that total disc arthroplasty is both viable and preferable in an expanding range of cases.

About Dr. Todd H. Lanman

Dr. Todd H. Lanman is a globally recognized spinal neurosurgeon, thought leader, and innovator in motion-preserving spine surgery. With over three decades of clinical experience and more than 25 years in practice in Beverly Hills, he is the founder of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery and ADR Spine. Dr. Lanman has pioneered numerous surgical firsts in artificial disc replacement (ADR), multilevel arthroplasty, and fusion reversal. He is also a lecturer, educator, and contributor to peer-reviewed publications, advancing the field of spine surgery both academically and in practice.

About Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery

Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is a leading center for advanced spine care specializing in artificial disc replacement, fusion reversal, and motion preservation. With a focus on restoring full function and range of motion, the practice has been at the forefront of spine health innovation for over 25 years. www.spine.md

About ADR Spine

ADR Spine is a national leader in motion-preserving spinal care, dedicated to advancing the science and practice of artificial disc replacement. Founded by Dr. Todd H. Lanman, ADR Spine is a trusted platform connecting patients with top spine arthroplasty specialists. Through its Top Doctors in Arthroplasty program, ADR Spine rigorously evaluates surgeons based on outcomes, success rates, and clinical expertise. Learn more at www.adrspine.com .

