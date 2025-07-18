Guardian Roofing: Summer Ready with Guardian: Protecting Your Home Against Heat and Storms

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Offers Seasonal Services and Specials to Safeguard Homes Across the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / As temperatures rise and summer storms approach, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is helping homeowners stay cool, dry, and protected with their Summer-Ready Service Package - a comprehensive lineup of insulation services, expert storm preparation tips, and exclusive seasonal offers designed to deliver comfort and peace of mind all summer long.

"Summer in the Pacific Northwest can bring extreme weather shifts, from scorching heatwaves to intense wind and rain," said Lori Swanson of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "That's why our team is working proactively to help homeowners fortify their homes from top to bottom - keeping the cool in, the heat out, and storm damage at bay."

Beat the Heat with Expert Insulation

Guardian's summer insulation services are designed to reduce energy costs and improve home comfort. With energy-efficient attic insulation, radiant barrier installations, and home performance evaluations, Guardian helps prevent costly cooling loss and unnecessary strain on HVAC systems. Homeowners who schedule insulation services this July or August can receive $250 off any insulation project of $2,000 or more.

Prepare for Storm Season

Summer storms in the region are unpredictable and potentially damaging. Guardian provides a full suite of storm-prep services, including:

Roof inspections and tune-ups to check for loose shingles, flashing issues, or leaks

Gutter cleaning and maintenance to ensure proper drainage

Emergency response plans and educational resources for homeowners

With Guardian's Roof and Gutter Readiness Package, homeowners receive a comprehensive inspection and minor repairs starting at just $199-an ideal way to safeguard your home before peak storm activity hits.

Worry-Free Warranties and Trusted Protection

To give homeowners added confidence, Guardian is offering an extended 15-year workmanship warranty on all new roofs installed through August 31, 2025. As a company known for its quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service, Guardian continues to stand behind every job with integrity and care.

"Preparedness isn't just a priority-it's a promise we make to every family we serve," said Swanson. "Our summer services reflect our commitment to keeping homes protected, energy-efficient, and ready for whatever the season brings."

For more information, to schedule a service, or to take advantage of current summer offers, visit www.GuardianHome.com or call 877-926-9966.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

