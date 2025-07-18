Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTCID: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") has confirmed four high-priority lithium drill targets at its flagship Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. This milestone marks a major step toward Spark's first-ever drill campaign in one of the most lithium-rich jurisdictions in the world.

"These four drill targets reflect months of rigorous fieldwork and geochemical validation," said Eugene Hodgson, CEO and Chair. "With pegmatite swarms, strong lithium values, and immediate access, Spark is positioned for a major exploration breakthrough. We're unlocking real discovery potential in one of the world's most important battery metal jurisdictions."

Highlights

Four drill-ready lithium targets identified : Testa, Pedro, Robertinho/Bob, and Macuco

: Testa, Pedro, Robertinho/Bob, and Macuco Rock sample returns up to 1,217 ppm Li at Macuco

at Macuco 62 rock samples and 20 stream sediment samples collected to date in July

collected to date in July 15 new stream sediment samples advance rare earth and gallium exploration over Caladão Granite





Figure 1: A charnokite sample (ARA-CR-240) was collected for total chemical analysis (whole-rock geochemistry).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Charnockite is a high-grade metamorphic rock formed deep in the Earth's crust under intense heat and pressure. It often hosts valuable minerals due to its complex geological history and is commonly associated with ancient, stable continental regions known for mineralization.

Charnockite is a known source rock for REE (rare earth element) mineralization and is expected to guide short-term REE drill targeting. The collected sample (ARA-CR-240), shown in Figure 1, will undergo full chemical analysis to assess its potential for containing economically important elements.

Drill-Ready Lithium Targets Identified

Fieldwork conducted during the week of July 7-11 focused on advancing and confirming priority lithium-bearing pegmatite targets across four key areas:

Água Branca - Testa Target: Stream sediment anomalies and confirmed pegmatite dikes make this a high-conviction drill target. An existing access route at the top of the hill enables rapid mobilization. Pedro Target (Toninho de Biza mine): A 1.2 km historic road has been surveyed for reopening, enabling efficient access to mapped pegmatite swarms. Córrego da Lagoa / Lorentino - Robertinho & Bob Targets: Planning is underway for initial drill holes at the Robertinho target, with potential follow-up at the adjacent Bob site. Macuco Target: A standout sample from black mica in a shallow pit returned 1,217 ppm lithium-one of the highest to date. Follow-up work confirms the area as a top-priority drill target.

Caladão Granite - Advancing Rare Earth and Gallium Discovery

Spark continues to expand geochemical coverage across the Caladão Granite, an intrusive unit with demonstrated potential for rare earth elements (REEs) and gallium. Fifteen new stream sediment samples were collected this week to complement earlier campaigns that returned elevated REE and gallium values in adjacent areas.

Next Steps & Shareholder Catalysts

Spark is actively progressing toward its first drill campaign in Brazil, with multiple targets advancing in parallel. Immediate priorities include:

Finalizing access and permitting at four confirmed drill targets

Completing stream sediment coverage over the REE- and Ga-rich Caladão Granite

Integrating geochemical and geological data to optimize drill collar placement and prioritize short-term drill targets for lithium and REE

Spark Energy Minerals is positioning itself as a key exploration player in Brazil's Lithium Valley - a globally strategic jurisdiction for future-facing metals. With drilling preparations underway, the Company is set for a catalyst-rich second half of 2025, offering shareholders strong near-term momentum.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and a director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. Mr. Hill is a Director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. and is not independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium & REE project spanning a combined 91,900 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. In addition, it should be noted that rock, soil and stream sediment samples are inherently selective samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

