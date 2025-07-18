SAHAM BANK has reaffirmed its commitment to green finance through a strategic partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), under the newly launched Green Economy Financing Facility Plus (GEFF Plus).

Supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the European Union (EU), and the Government of Canada (through the HIPCA fund), the initiative will mobilize €55 million in funding for SAHAM BANK. This financing will be channeled into two dedicated credit lines aimed at accelerating the green transition of Morocco's private sector.

In addition to financial support, the partnership includes technical assistance funded by the EU and GCF, as part of Morocco's Decarbonisation and Climate Resilience Programme. This support will help strengthen SAHAM BANK's internal capabilities in green finance and develop banking products aligned with environmental challenges.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in SAHAM BANK's sustainable development strategy. It underscores the bank's long-term vision to foster a responsible banking model, focused on green growth and sustainable value creation for the Moroccan economy.

This operation illustrates the transformation dynamic initiated by the bank following its change of ownership. Its trajectory is guided by the vision of SAHAM GROUP, chaired by Moulay Hafid Elalamy, who is also Chairman of the supervisory Board of SAHAM BANK.

A prominent Moroccan economic player, combining strong local roots with an international outlook, SAHAM GROUP currently operates in high-potential sectors such as finance, customer experience, education, agriculture, and real estate.

About Saham Bank

Founded in 1913, Saham Bank formerly Société Générale Marocaine de Banques (SGMB) is one of Morocco's oldest and most respected banking institutions. Over the past century, it has played a central role in the country's economic development. Saham Bank serves a diverse clientele, including individuals, professionals, and businesses, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services tailored to their needs. The bank remains committed to innovation, service quality, and sustainable development, while continuing to strengthen its position as a key player in the Moroccan banking sector.

