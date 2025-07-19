Summary: Northbuilt Construction won the 2025 Best of Houzz Service Award and Best of Mile High Award for remodeling excellence. The company also launched a new website to enhance the customer experience.

Westminster, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Northbuilt Construction has been recognized with two prestigious awards in 2025: the Best of Houzz Service Award and the Best of Mile High Award. These accolades underscore the company's commitment to providing high-quality remodeling services and exceptional client satisfaction in a highly competitive industry.



The Best of Houzz Service Award highlights companies based on customer feedback and satisfaction. Northbuilt Construction has been recognized in this category for its consistent ability to exceed client expectations, joining an elite group of professionals in the design and remodeling industry.

Denver Remodeler, Northbuilt Construction, Recognized with Two Prestigious Industry Awards for 2025

In addition, Northbuilt Construction was named the Best Remodeler in Denver by The Best of Mile High. The award was determined through votes from local residents and reflects the company's strong reputation for quality and reliability in home remodeling. These accolades affirm the company's commitment to helping homeowners transform their living spaces and its ongoing commitment to delivering superior results.

Reflecting on the achievement, owner Alex Weeks states, "These awards aren't just about pretty bathrooms. They're about service, communication, and trust - and that's where we've chosen to focus. From day one, we've set out to do this differently. We want our clients to feel confident and cared for the entire way through. Seeing that show up in the feedback means a lot to our whole team."



This recognition marks an important milestone for Northbuilt Construction, underscoring its growth and the continued demand for its services. The team's focus on customer satisfaction, attention to detail, and expertise has allowed the Denver remodeling company, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms and whole home remodeling, to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving home improvement sector. As homeowners increasingly seek a personalized and collaborative approach to remodeling, Northbuilt Construction remains at the forefront, embracing new tools and technologies to meet their clients' needs.



In addition to these honors, Northbuilt Construction has recently launched a redesigned website. The new site provides an intuitive and user-friendly experience, allowing potential clients to explore the company's portfolio of work and learn about its remodeling approach. The website also highlights the company's commitment to improving its digital presence and streamlining communication with clients.



Northbuilt Construction remains focused on further enhancing its operations, adopting innovative solutions, and consistently delivering high-quality service to homeowners. With these recent recognitions and the continued evolution of the company's capabilities, Northbuilt Construction is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the remodeling industry and serve its clients with excellence for years to come.

About Northbuilt Construction:

Northbuilt Construction specializes in kitchen, bathroom, and whole home remodeling. With over 235 completed projects across Colorado and Montana, the company is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship, outstanding customer service, and innovative design solutions. Northbuilt Construction's team, which includes experts with diverse backgrounds in civil engineering, commercial construction, and enclosure consulting, strives to bring every client's vision to life.



