Kerbz Adventures Secures $500K Seed Round to Redefine the Motorsports Experience

Kerbz Adventures, the fast-growing platform reinventing the way drivers and organizers connect in the world of motorsports, has announced the closing of its $500,000 seed round. Fueled by this new capital, the company is poised to expand aggressively, offering a smarter, more modern alternative to legacy systems like MotorsportReg.

Founded by a group of track-day veterans and builders frustrated with outdated tools, Kerbz is creating the all-in-one digital pit lane - streamlining everything from event registration and vehicle rentals to AI coaching and on-track data.

"Motorsports is one of the few industries still relying on 20-year-old software and spreadsheets," said Quy Vo, CEO of Kerbz. "This seed round is our green flag. We're building the platform we always wished existed - for drivers, organizers, and the future of track culture."

Built for Drivers, Backed by Builders

Kerbz launched with a simple mission: give drivers and hosts tools as powerful and intuitive as the cars they drive. Since then, the platform has rapidly grown to support:

Real-time event registration & management

Integrated vehicle rentals

Mobile-first inspections, paddock check-in, and social integration

AI-powered lap coaching (coming soon)

A connected ecosystem for drivers, instructors, and hosts

Early adopters - including clubs, instructors, and track day organizers - are already moving off legacy systems to Kerbz for its user-friendly experience and real-time automation.

Investors Backing the Shift

The $500K round was led by a syndicate of motorsports insiders, angel investors, and product-focused operators who believe the motorsports experience is ripe for innovation. The capital will accelerate product development, grow the engineering team, and fuel expansion into new regions and track partnerships.

Racing Toward the Future

The team isn't stopping at events. Kerbz is laying the groundwork for an AI coaching marketplace, a peer-to-peer vehicle sharing system, and a motorsports-native social graph - tools that will make track life smoother, faster, and more connected.

"We see a future where drivers don't just register for events - they build careers, teams, and legacies on Kerbz," Quy Vo.

Join the Revolution

Whether you're a novice driver, an instructor, or a club organizer, Kerbz is your new home track.

The company is actively onboarding new hosts and partners. Interested organizers can learn more at kerbz.app and apply to join the platform.

