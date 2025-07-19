Russellville, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - The Dr. Jeremy Saul Scholarship for Medical Students, a new national scholarship program, now accepts applications from undergraduate students aspiring to careers in healthcare. This one-time $1,000 award will be granted to a student whose vision and values reflect a commitment to service, innovation, and compassionate care.

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in accredited undergraduate institutions throughout the United States. By easing the financial pressures of higher education, the program encourages driven individuals to stay focused on their passion for medicine and their desire to positively impact the lives of others through healthcare.

"As someone who has dedicated his life to patient-centered medicine, I understand the sacrifices and dedication it takes to pursue a medical path," said Dr. Saul. "This scholarship is my way of investing in the future of healthcare-by supporting students who demonstrate integrity, empathy, and a desire to make a difference."

Who Can Apply

Eligible applicants must be:

Enrolled full-time or part-time at a recognized U.S.-based undergraduate college or university.

Maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Planning to pursue a career in a healthcare or medical-related field.

Actively involved in community service or extracurricular activities that highlight a commitment to helping others.

Candidates are required to submit a compelling essay (500-800 words) in response to this prompt:

"Describe a personal experience that ignited your interest in the medical field. How will you integrate compassion, innovation, and community service into your future as a healthcare provider, and what lasting contributions do you hope to make?"

Important Dates & Submission Info

Applications must be submitted via the official scholarship website by February 15, 2026. The recipient will be announced on March 15, 2026, and honored through the scholarship's website and official social media channels.

Applicants are encouraged to begin preparing early and ensure that all required documents-including essays and academic records-are submitted before the deadline. Submissions will be judged on originality, relevance, and alignment with the scholarship's core values.

How to Apply

Students who meet the eligibility requirements and are ready to share their story can find complete application details at:

https://drjeremysaulscholarship.com/

For questions or assistance, contact: apply@drjeremysaulscholarship.com

