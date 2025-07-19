Westmount, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - The Magpie Mines Inc, a private company ("Magpie" or the "Company"), wishes to announce the Annual General Meeting "AGM" was improperly terminated by Fancamp Exploration Ltd, "Fancamp" a major shareholder at the meeting held yesterday in Montréal. The Agenda was not respected nor were the rules of order. Fancamp has been put on notice to this effect. No changes have occurred.

A replacement AGM will be scheduled in order to complete the Agenda.

Signed,

Peter H. Smith PhD, P.Eng.

Chairman, President and CEO

