EQS-News: United Terra Enterprises PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

United Terra Enterprises PLC Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting



19.07.2025 / 09:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





United Terra Enterprises PLC Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting Shareholders approve all motions presented at the AGM held on July 18, 2025 Schaan, Liechtenstein, July 18, 2025 United Terra Enterprises PLC is pleased to announce that the annual shareholders' meeting was held on July 18, 2025 in Schaan, Liechtenstein. During the meeting the shareholders approved the 2024 audited financial statements, the reappointment of the board members and granted the board the authority to appoint either the incumbent auditor or an alternative auditor acceptable for a possible listing on an international stock exchange as the auditor for the year 2025. The resolutions from the meeting can be found on the Group's website at https://unitedterra.enterprises/investor-relations/. Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented: "This annual meeting is an important step towards the completion of the Group's restructuring and finalization of its Offering Memorandum for the placement of notes to non-US investors. We will provide an additional update when the Offering Memorandum is finalized and the sales process of the notes commences." If you would like additional information, contact Peter Krempin either via email info@unitedterra.enterprises or by telephone at +423 236 40 10. About United Terra Enterprises PLC United Terra Enterprises is an international energy company engaged in the upstream oil and gas sector and the energy transition to renewable energy. The company is focused on establishing a responsible balance between conventional energy sources and the protection of the environment. https://unitedterra.enterprises Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. This press release does not constitute or form part of any advertising, offer, recommendation or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall part, or all, of this press release or its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This press release is not a prospectus.



19.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

