Today, July 18, 2025, Zaplox AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that the Company's board of directors has decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in Zaplox AB (ZAPLOX, ISIN code SE0020354389, order book ID 139106).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB