21Shares Files for 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF and 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Shares US LLC today announced that it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for two Funds, the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF.

The exchange-traded funds are the first crypto basket ETFs to be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Each Fund is designed to offer diversified exposure to the crypto market through dedicated indexes, constructed by 21Shares and maintained by FTSE Russell.

The 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF tracks a market cap-weighted index of the top ten largest crypto assets globally. This index dynamically adjusts to reflect the size and success of each asset, allowing the market itself to determine the leaders. Larger, more relevant cryptocurrencies naturally hold greater weights, capturing the evolving landscape of the crypto space.



tracks a market cap-weighted index of the top ten largest crypto assets globally. This index dynamically adjusts to reflect the size and success of each asset, allowing the market itself to determine the leaders. Larger, more relevant cryptocurrencies naturally hold greater weights, capturing the evolving landscape of the crypto space. The 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF tracks a separate FTSE Russell index that excludes Bitcoin, investing exclusively in cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks that focus on real-world applications beyond Bitcoin's macro hedge proposition.

Asset inclusion in the index is subject to a dual-layer research review by both FTSE Russell and 21Shares.

Structured as 1940 Act funds, the ETFs also offer investors a familiar and more tax-efficient vehicle, qualifying for Form 1099 tax reporting instead of the more complex K-1 forms often associated with other structures.

"These filings represent a step in 21Shares' regulatory engagement in the U.S.," said Federico Brokate, Head of U.S. Business at 21Shares. "Investors are increasingly looking for diversified and easy-to-access ways to participate in the long-term growth of digital assets, and 21Shares aims to provide ETF structures to satisfy this demand, subject to regulatory approval."

"The methodology and structure behind our digital asset pricing and indices were developed to give investors strategic allocation tools", said Kristen Mierzwa, Head of Digital Assets at FTSE Russell. "Collaborating with 21Shares on a market exposure pair - with and without Bitcoin - underscores our commitment to innovation in digital asset investing."

21Shares is launching the two Funds in partnership with ETF Solutions by Teucrium, who serves as the adviser and white-label platform supporting the development and efficient market entry of these products.

A registration statement relating to the Funds has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective.

About 21Shares

21Shares AG, an affiliate of 21Shares US LLC, the sponsor to the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF and 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers, and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialised research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

Media Contact

Matteo Valli: matteo.valli@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or other offering material and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities or financial instruments in any jurisdiction, including the United States. Some of the information published herein may contain forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Additionally, there is no guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the information provided and 21.co and its affiliated entities are not responsible for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax, or other advice and viewers are cautioned not to base investment or any other decisions on the content hereof. Investments in crypto-related securities involve significant risk, including volatility and regulatory uncertainty. There is no guarantee that the Funds will be approved by the SEC or made available to investors.

A registration statement relating to the securities of the Index ETFs has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.