Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 19.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Foremost Clean Energy: Auf dem Weg zu großen Entdeckungen im Saudi-Arabien des Urans
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.07.2025 19:14 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Invests $10 Million in Media to Accelerate Deposits.com - The World's Premier Financial Domain

In Celebration of the Genius Act, the National Broadcast Leader Seeks Strategic Partners for Development, Technology, and Brand Execution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 19, 2025 / In celebration of the recently signed Genius Act, New to The Street, one of America's most influential financial media platforms, has committed a landmark $10 million media investment to supercharge the launch, development, and visibility of Deposits.com, the most powerful financial domain name in the world.

This initiative is designed to ignite innovation in digital banking, fintech access, and consumer financial empowerment-amplifying the national call-to-action sparked by the Genius Act to support transformative ideas, technology, and entrepreneurship.

"This is not a $10M cost-it's a $10M catalyst," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "We are aligning our national media engine behind Deposits.com because it is not only the best financial domain in existence, it is a platform built for what's next in finance, identity, and innovation."

Fueling the Future of Consumer Finance

The campaign will include widespread exposure across Bloomberg and Fox Business television networks (as sponsored programming), multi-story billboards in Times Square, and strategic content across New to The Street's digital ecosystem, including its 3-million-subscriber YouTube channel and social media network exceeding 500,000 followers.

Deposits.com will serve as the definitive platform for connecting consumers to AI-driven personal finance tools, credit card offers, crypto access, and investment options-all under a trusted, iconic brand name.

As part of this mission, New to The Street is actively seeking strategic development partners in technology, digital banking, AI integration, and financial infrastructure.

"We believe Deposits.com can become the consumer's front door to everything in modern finance," said Shota Bagaturia, President of Deposits.com Gen AI Corp. "With the Genius Act opening new lanes of innovation, and with a national media partner like New to The Street behind us, the time is now."

About Deposits.com

Deposits.com is a next-generation financial platform powered by one of the most valuable domain names in the world. Focused on bridging traditional banking with blockchain, AI, and digital asset access, it offers consumers simple, trustworthy, and intuitive tools to manage, grow, and protect their money. The company's technology roadmap includes intelligent onboarding, personalized financial paths, and secure integrations for savings, lending, and investing.

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has led the financial media space by combining national television broadcasts with digital, social, and outdoor media. Its weekly shows on Fox Business and Bloomberg, its 3M+ YouTube subscribers, and its iconic Times Square billboards make it the most comprehensive media platform for public and private companies. Its mission: turn ideas into visibility, and visibility into value.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-invests-10-million-in-media-to-accelerate-deposits.com-the-w-1050409

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.