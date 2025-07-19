Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Goes All-in With Poker Legend Michael "The Grinder" Mizrachi to Champion Housing Equality

In a bold move that bridges the worlds of high-stakes poker and high-impact social innovation, AngelAi partnered with Michael "The Grinder" Mizrachi, who had a historic victory at the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event on Wednesday, where he claimed the coveted World title, a $10 million prize and entry into the hall of fame.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 19, 2025 / Mizrachi, known for his relentless precision, discipline, and strategic brilliance, has a winning mindset that mirrors AngelAi's mission: breaking barriers to fair and low-cost housing. With AngelAi on his shoulder, The Grinder is proving that at the poker table and in our mission to provide equal access to housing finance, Nothing is Beyond Reach.

"We're inspired by Michael's tenacity and his commitment to excellence," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO and creator of AngelAi. "Just as he dominated the WSOP with focus and finesse, we're leveraging AI to help everyday people win in the housing market-by making affordability and fairness the new standard."

AngelAi uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to empower communities, streamline housing access, and advocate for transparency in real estate. The partnership with Mizrachi amplifies this mission, aligning his championship mindset with AngelAi's drive to champion customer success.

About AngelAi and Celligence:

AngelAi has been developed by Celligence International, LLC, one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel Ai that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation, and is continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

Visit angelai.com/warranty for terms and limitations of the Trusted Warranty.

WSOP is a registered trademark of Caesars Interactive Entertainment, LLC.

