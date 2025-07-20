Anzeige
20.07.2025
Guizhou government: Guizhou Upgrades "Computing Power Capital": Core Zone of "China Data Valley" Builds New Digital Economy Heights

GUIYANG, China, July 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Guiyang Big Data Hub Reaches Milestone: 1,355 Enterprises Drive Digital Economy Surge with ¥69 Billion Output." As the flagship project of China's first national big data pilot zone, the Guiyang Big Data Science and Innovation City has achieved remarkable progress in three years. Official data from the Guizhou government shows that by 2024, the park attracted 1,355 enterprises, with big data firms accounting for 60%, achieving annual service revenue of ¥69 billion (a 6.44% year-on-year increase)

?Breakthrough in Data Assetization?

Guizhou Data Treasure Network Technology Co., Ltd. recently assisted Wanfenglin Scenic Area in completing the first case of data asset accounting in Guizhou's cultural tourism industry. By integrating merchant operations and tourist consumption data, the company designed multiple data products that not only helped the scenic area secure a 100 million yuan credit line from Guizhou Bank but also contributed to its successful upgrade to a national 5A-level tourist attraction. Zhou Lin, a partner at Data Treasure, stated that this case has spurred more cultural tourism enterprises to engage in data assetization collaborations.

?Computing Power Empowers the Film Industry?

The Gui'an New Area Supercomputing Center has provided rendering services for over 100 films, including The Battle at Lake Changjin and The Wandering Earth. Equipped with 1,000 high-performance GPUs and a computing capacity of 300 petaflops per second, the center can reduce rendering tasks that traditionally took 600 years to just a few months. The 2024 Spring Festival blockbuster Nezha: The Devil's Child's Chaos also benefited from the center's computing power.

?Continuous Optimization of the Business Environment?

The Science and Innovation City's Enterprise and Talent Service Center has innovated a "one-network governance" model, resolving 1,489 corporate requests with a completion rate of 98.41%. By establishing a four-tier talent housing system, the zone has developed a unique investment attraction model combining "computing power + fund" strategies. In 2025, the plan is to attract 445 new enterprises and commence construction on 2.68 million square meters of core-area projects.

The zone, currently holding "Guizhou Software Park" designation, is pursuing national-level recognition while focusing on three strategic clusters: digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and new energy materials.



Guizhou government Yangyang Shi 644835670@qq.com

