Winx Club: GET READY FOR A MAGICAL EXPERIENCE AS SPELLBINDING NEW TRAILER HERALDS THE RETURN OF THE MOST FAMOUS FAIRIES

WATCH THE SPARKLING OFFICIAL TRAILER

FOR WINX CLUB - THE MAGIC IS BACK ONLINE NOW!

Eagerly anticipated new series premieres in the UK on CBBC and iPlayer in September and

globally on Netflix on October 2nd.

LONDON, July 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As excitement builds for the return of iconic animated series Winx Club: The Magic Is Back, fans can catch a sneak peek at its fabulous new look and the thrilling surprises in store for viewers to its extraordinary new adventures after creators Rainbow Group released a breathtaking official trailer online.

Full of the style and sparkle associated with the enchanting adventures of Bloom and her fairy friends, the trailer provides a glimpse of the truly spectacular visual experience offered by the new series, which premieres in the UK on CBBC and iPlayer in September and globally on Netflix on October 2nd.

A huge hit worldwide since its original launch in Italy in 2004, modern fantasy saga Winx Club has captivated generations of young girls with its inspirational girl-empowerment storylines promoting friendship, self-discovery, and the power of diversity and mutual support. As this classic brand continues to evolve and reinvent itself, the magic returns in the forthcoming new era of enchantment, with anticipation of the sensational CGI animated reboot already sparking huge excitement across the global fan community.

The iconic characters have been gorgeously restyled, while maintaining their unique personalities, and the magical world is more artistically rich than ever before. Cutting-edge production and increasingly refined special effects make for a stunning visual experience, with more immersive environments than ever, dazzling new transformations that highlight each fairy's unique magic, and exquisitely designed costumes tailored to their personalities.

"We are thrilled to share this new adventure with the millions of fans eagerly awaiting the return of the Winx and can't wait to welcome new ones too on this magical journey. Winx Club: The Magic is Back is a new beginning, yet with the same goal: to grow side by side with our audience, offering quality content and spreading positive values - all, of course, with a touch of magic!" commented Iginio Straffi, Founder and CEO of Rainbow.

The trailer reveals merely a glimpse of the surprises that the next chapter of Winx Club holds for longtime fans and new audiences alike in its dazzling reimagined setting - but they can be sure it is still packed with action, enchantment, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered in a wonderfully engaging series filled with friendship, adventure, romance and fun.

The wait is almost over - get ready to fly together!

About Winx Club

Since its debut in 2004, the series created by Iginio Straffi and produced and distributed by Rainbow has achieved extraordinary milestones: 8 animated seasons co-produced with Rai, 3 theatrical films, 4 made-for-TV movies, 2 animated series co-produced with Netflix, 2 live-action Netflix Original seasons (Fate: The Winx Saga), and millions of fans around the world. With over 20 billion views on YouTube and more than 35 billion on TikTok, the Winx continue to thrive in the hearts of an ever-growing and passionate global community.

About Gruppo Rainbow

Rainbow Group started back in 1995 from the creative vision of Iginio Straffi, Founder and CEO of the Group. It rose to global prominence as one of the world's leading production and distribution studios for animated and live-action content, thanks to the extraordinary success of the Winx Club saga, loved and followed by millions worldwide. Rainbow has proven its ability to create classic, global franchises, consistently ranking among the top global licensors each year with over 500 active licenses.

Rainbow Group also includes Bardel Inc., an Emmy Award®-winning Canadian studio specializing in CGI animation and VFX, and Colorado Film, a leading Italian company in live-action production. In addition to creating and distributing original content globally, the Group reaches international markets in over 150 countries through the licensing of its owned brands, publishing projects, live events, and the production of merchandise and toys.

