Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 20.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Foremost Clean Energy: Auf dem Weg zu großen Entdeckungen im Saudi-Arabien des Urans
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2025 16:22 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ulanzi (VIJIM LIMITED): Ulanzi Named Global No.1 in Camera Accessories Sales Volume for 2024 by Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK, July 20, 2025has been recognized by global research firm Frost & Sullivan as the No.?1 camera-accessories brand worldwide by sales volume in?2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's nearly decade-long global journey.

Ulanzi specializes in photography accessories, including tripods, stabilizers, lights, audio gear, and bags.

*Ulanzi specializes in photography accessories, including tripods, stabilizers, lights, audio gear, and bags.

Brand Overview: Built for the Modern Creator

Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, Ulanzihas built its reputation on designing and manufacturing high-quality, user-friendly accessories tailored for creators in the digital age. From tripods and lighting to audio and carry solutions, the brand now offers over 3,400 SKUs across more than 190 countries and regions. It holds more than 600 global patents and has received multiple prestigious design awards, including iF, Red Dot, and IDEA.

Innovation-Driven Growth

The company's success stems from its strong focus on product innovation and deep integration with real-world user needs. William Zou, Founder & Chief Product Officer of Ulanzi, has driven a development model that tightly combines direct user feedback with agile R&D. His hands-on leadership - collaborating closely with teams from companies like Apple and Zebao - has helped ensure that the brand stays closely attuned to the evolving demands of both amateur and professional creators.

A Digital-First Global Expansion

Beyond its robust product lineup, Ulanzi has also built a strong international presence through digital engagement. By collaborating with creators on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, and by building a direct-to-consumer ecosystem that includes Amazon, AliExpress, and its own webstore, Ulanzi has successfully created a content-driven marketing model that resonates with modern users. The brand's official TikTok account, @Ulanzi_Official, has surpassed 860,000 followers and achieved over 44 million likes.

Recognized as a global leader in camera accessories, Ulanzicredits its success to a user-first philosophy and commitment to accessible, high-quality tools that empower creators worldwide. To expand globally, Ulanzi has built a strong localized presence by entering platforms like Shopee and Noon, forming a regional hero product matrix, and collaborating with local influencers to create culturally relevant content. On-ground teams in Nigeria, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Brazil further support agile operations and deep market integration-ensuring Ulanzi stays closely attuned to local needs while setting a blueprint for Chinese brands going global.

Press Contact:
Ulanzi PR Team
Email: pr@ulanzi.cn
Website: https://www.ulanzi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f974590-4fc0-4dff-a7e5-187dfa2fbf91


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.