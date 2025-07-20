Atos International: Atos Group publishes estimated 2025 half-year liquidity position reflecting limited cash consumption in the half

Press Release

Atos Group publishes estimated

2025 half-year liquidity position

reflecting limited cash consumption in the half

Paris, July 20th, 2025 - Atos Group (Euronext Paris: ATO) today publishes an estimated 2025 half-year liquidity position. This publication is part of the regular reporting requirements defined and agreed with the Group's financial creditors.

Net change in cash1 in the first half of 2025 is estimated at c. €-96 million (vs €-686 million in the first half of 2024), without any usage of account receivable factoring or specific optimization on trade payables. This is before the estimated impact of exchange rate fluctuation of €-103 million (mainly driven by the EUR/USD evolution during the half) and excluding the €-175 million variance in payments received in advance of invoice payment due date.

As at June 30, 2025, Atos Group liquidity2 is estimated at €1,804 million, compared to €2,179 million as of December 31, 2024 and more than €1.1 billion above the minimum €650 million level required by credit documentation. It was comprised of:

In € million June 30, 2025 (estimated) Dec 31, 2024 (actuals) Variation Cash & cash equivalent 1,364 1,739 (374) Of which payments received in advance of invoice payment due date 143 319 (175) Undrawn revolving credit facility 440 440 - Total liquidity2 1,804 2,179 (374)

The liquidity report is available on the company website)

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors' behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos's beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Atos's plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 10, 2025 under the registration number D.25-0238. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document does not contain or constitute an offer of Atos's shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos's shares in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. This document includes information on specific transactions that shall be considered as projects only. In particular, any decision relating to the information or projects mentioned in this document and their terms and conditions will only be made after the ongoing in-depth analysis considering tax, legal, operational, finance, HR and all other relevant aspects have been completed and will be subject to general market conditions and other customary conditions, including governance bodies and shareholders' approval as well as appropriate processes with the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws.

1 Net change in cash is defined as the variance in cash and cash-equivalent - before impact of exchange rate fluctuation - excluding (i) the variance of the drawn portion of the RCF and (ii) the variance in working capital optimization actions (which include cash in advance received from customers, account receivable factoring and specific optimization of trade payables)

2 Liquidity is defined as the sum of (i) the consolidated cash and cash-equivalent position of the Group and (ii) the amounts available under any undrawn committed facilities (including committed overdrafts). Consolidated cash and cash-equivalent includes trapped cash and unpooled cash and excludes cash held in escrow accounts in order to provide cash collateral.

