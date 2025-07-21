Anzeige
Foremost Clean Energy: Auf dem Weg zu großen Entdeckungen im Saudi-Arabien des Urans
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 02:00 Uhr
Youri Communication: Bamako Roundtable Outlines Framework for Colonial Reparations, Citing ICC Ineffectiveness

BAMAKO, Mali, July 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Youri Communication, an international roundtable of experts, politicians, and civil society activists convened at the Grand Hôtel in Bamako on July 19 to address historical justice and establish mechanisms for reparations for colonial crimes in Africa. The event, themed "Colonial crimes: it's time for compensations," served as a critical platform for African leaders to unite on the issue and outline a path toward holding former colonial powers accountable.

The roundtable focused on key issues including the official recognition of colonial-era damages, the creation of viable legal mechanisms for reparation, and the comprehensive calculation of economic losses. A significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to the perceived failures and ineffectiveness of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Speakers expressed a consensus that the ICC is highly politicized, making it an unlikely avenue for Africa to secure fair and impartial justice from former colonizers.

In light of the ICC's shortcomings, the roundtable explored the prospects of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights as a more effective institution for delivering genuine justice. The discussions are intended to form the basis for future actions aimed at achieving accountability.

The event featured a distinguished panel of speakers, including Mohamed Ousmane Ag Mohamedoun Haidara, Ousseynou Ouattara, Youssouf Z Coulibaly, Assane M. Seye, and Daouda Naman Tékété. The roundtable also included exclusive commentary from historian Amadou Diaw and the President of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, Modibo Sacko.

About Youri Communication:

Youri Communication is a an emerging media consulting firm based in Bamako, specializing in strategic communications for political and non-governmental organizations across West Africa. For over seven years, the company has been dedicated to amplifying African voices on the global stage.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734648/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bamako-roundtable-outlines-framework-for-colonial-reparations-citing-icc-ineffectiveness-302509225.html

