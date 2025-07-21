Ideagen, a trusted name in global compliance technology, is uniting three industry-leading food safety platforms Authenticate, Safefood 360° and its existing supplier management solution (formerly Qadex) to create an integrated, end-to-end compliance and transparency solution for global food and beverage brands.

This powerful combination delivers unmatched coverage across food safety, ESG, supply chain mapping and regulatory compliance in one unified ecosystem.

Ideagen Food Beverage Solutions will deliver unmatched "farm-to-fork" visibility, ensuring food safety, ethical sourcing, ESG compliance and regulatory alignment at every step of the supply chain.

This launch addresses an increasing demand for solutions that meet growing regulatory requirements and the need for sustainable and transparent food systems.

Ideagen CEO Ben Dorks said: "We all need to trust that the food and drink we put on our tables to feed our families is safe."

"For our food and beverage customers, the emphasis they place on safety is key to maintaining trust and loyalty with consumers. Their ability to grow as a business depends on it, but they're working with increasingly globalised, complex supply chains."

"Integrating these two proven solutions with our existing Ideagen portfolio means we can now provide the most comprehensive supply chain solutions purpose built to support the food beverage industry."

The new division combines the core strengths of the three platforms to deliver significant benefits to customers, including:

Comprehensive solutions: An integrated, end-to-end compliance and transparency solution covering food safety, ESG, ethical sourcing, supplier management and regulatory compliance in a single ecosystem.

An integrated, end-to-end compliance and transparency solution covering food safety, ESG, ethical sourcing, supplier management and regulatory compliance in a single ecosystem. Advanced technology: AI-driven insights, real-time monitoring and automated compliance workflows to streamline complex processes and proactively manage risks.

AI-driven insights, real-time monitoring and automated compliance workflows to streamline complex processes and proactively manage risks. Scalability and reach: Serving more than 65% of the world's top food and beverage brands, supported by enterprise-grade infrastructure and Ideagen's international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Serving more than 65% of the world's top food and beverage brands, supported by enterprise-grade infrastructure and Ideagen's international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Future-proof capabilities: Tools designed to address emerging regulatory frameworks like FSMA 204, EUDR and TNFD, ensuring businesses can adapt to industry changes with confidence.

This launch underscores Ideagen's dedication to enhancing food safety and sustainability while offering meaningful solutions that address the complex challenges of modern supply chain management.

Over 16,500 companies trust Ideagen to help solve complex quality, risk, audit and compliance challenges, including 65% of the world's best known food and beverage brands, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, over 900 hospitals and healthcare centers, 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top ten accounting firms and nine of the top global aerospace and defense corporations.

This marks Ideagen's third and fourth acquisitions of 2025.

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a trusted leader in governance, risk and compliance software, supporting organizations globally with solutions that enhance operational performance, address regulatory requirements and mitigate risk. Serving industries including healthcare, manufacturing, energy and financial services, Ideagen's products empower businesses to operate with confidence in an unpredictable world. Learn more at www.ideagen.com.

About Safefood 360°

Safefood 360° is a leading provider of food safety and supplier quality management software, trusted by global food businesses to ensure compliance, transparency, and operational excellence. Founded with a mission to simplify and modernize food safety management, Safefood 360° offers a comprehensive, cloud-based platform that supports compliance with global standards.

With a broad suite of modules, Safefood 360° empowers food manufacturers, processors, and distributors to manage critical food safety and quality processes from HACCP planning and audits to supplier management and traceability in one centralized system. The platform is designed by food safety experts for food safety professionals, ensuring that users stay ahead of regulatory changes and industry best practices.

About Authenticate

AuthenticateIS is a UK-based traceability intelligence platform working with major food retailers, manufacturers, and brands including the Coop, ASDA, HelloFresh, Oddbox, Burger King, CH&CO and others to track ingredients, manage risk and ensure compliance across global supply chains. The platform is in use by over 60,000 companies across 160 countries, enabling scalable supply-chain mapping and transparency.

