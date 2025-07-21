Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Foremost Clean Energy: Auf dem Weg zu großen Entdeckungen im Saudi-Arabien des Urans
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 06:54 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KEENON Robotics Continues Global Lead in Commercial Service Robot Market, Securing Triple No.1 Rankings, IDC Reports

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics continues to secure the #1 global position in the commercial service robot market, holding the No. 1 rank worldwide by shipment share, according to the latest reports from IDC, a premier IT market intelligence firm. Released on July 18, the Global Commercial Delivery Service Robot Market Share 2024 and Global Commercial Cleaning Robot Market Share 2024 reports highlight KEENON Robotics' continued industry leadership, securing the No.1 position in both the global delivery service robot and food delivery robot segments.


In 2024, the commercial service robot market maintained steady growth, with Chinese vendors contributing 84.7% of global shipments. According to IDC, KEENON Robotics claimed the top spot globally with a 22.7% shipment share, driven by its comprehensive product lineup spanning delivery, cleaning, disinfection, and guiding robots. The company's flagship delivery robots are widely deployed across the foodservice, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

The global delivery service robot market is expanding rapidly, with KEENON Robotics leading the sector at a 29.8% market share. The company also dominates the food delivery robot segment, capturing a commanding 40.4% share and ranking #1 in both shipments and revenue-further solidifying its industry leadership.

About KEENON Robotics
A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

KEENON Robotics Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734746/IDC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641853/KEENON_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keenon-robotics-continues-global-lead-in-commercial-service-robot-market-securing-triple-no1-rankings-idc-reports-302509318.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.