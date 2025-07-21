Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
YUAN High-Tech: YUAN Unveils Pandora: Ready-to-Deploy Edge AI Designed for Developers

TAIPEI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YUAN High-Tech, a leader in AI and imaging solutions, announces Pandora, an ultra-compact edge AI platform powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin NX Super mode. Already deployed in education, smart retail, and robotics, Pandora enables real-time analytics, localized AI-driven services, and autonomous systems-without relying on the cloud.

Weighing just 470g, Pandora delivers 157 TOPS of AI performance and offers modular flexibility tailored to developers' needs.

Pandora: Ready-to-Deploy Edge AI Designed for Developers

Key Features:

  • Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • 4× USB ports (with OTG support)
  • HDMI 2.0 and audio I/O
  • 4× M.2 slots (for SSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G/LTE)
  • MIPI CSI, UART, CAN Bus interfacesyu
  • GPIO header for industrial/IoT integration
  • Optional HDMI/SDI capture card
  • Detachable housing for 3D-printed customization

Pandora supports the full NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem, including Jetson Platform Services, TAO Toolkit, and Metropolis Microservices. It runs mainstream AI models such as LLaMA, ChatGLM, Stable Diffusion, and ViT, enabling NLP, CV, OCR, and generative AI tasks. YUAN's proprietary modules further support real-time object, face, and behavior recognition.

About YUAN High-Tech
YUAN delivers advanced video capture and edge AI solutions for industrial and commercial use.

Contact:
sales@yuan.com.tw | www.yuan.com.tw
yuanexpo@yuan.com.tw

Follow YUAN:
LinkedIn | Facebook | X | YouTube

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733991/YUAN_Pandora_AI_Computing_Platform.mp4
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_GYGsurDVA
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733997/YUAN_Pandora_Edge_AI_Platform.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuan-unveils-pandora-ready-to-deploy-edge-ai-designed-for-developers-302509343.html

