After more than two weeks of complex manoeuvring, precise positioning and meticulous checks, EUMETSAT assumed control of the Meteosat Third Generation Sounder 1 (MTG-S1) spacecraft on 18 July 2025, the latest addition to its fleet of geostationary meteorological satellites.

MTG-S1 in orbit

Following MTG-S1's successful launch on 1 July 2025, the satellite, which carries the Infrared Sounder (IRS) and the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-4 mission, has completed its launch and early operations phase (LEOP) and is now in orbit around 36,000km above the Equator at 3.4°W longitude.

MTG-S1 will now begin months of intensive testing by experts at EUMETSAT with partners from the European Space Agency (ESA) and in industry to prepare for the delivery of vital data and products to specialists across EUMETSAT member states and beyond. Once fully commissioned, the satellite will deliver entirely new streams of atmospheric sounding data, enabling national meteorological services to deliver earlier and more accurate warnings that will save lives and protect property and infrastructure.

"The successful completion of the LEOP confirms that the MTG-S1 satellite platform is functioning as expected and ready for the next stage," said Julia Hunter-Anderson, EUMETSAT's Meteosat Third Generation LEOP Manager. "Taking control of the satellite in a healthy condition marks a major milestone for EUMETSAT and our partners. This achievement is the culmination of the immense dedication and hard work of hundreds of people over many years.

"For EUMETSAT, it is also the beginning of another journey: together with ESA and industry to commission the satellite and prepare its remarkable instruments to deliver critical near-real-time sounding data and products. These observations will inform decision makers, help protect societies, improve lives and livelihoods, and enhance how we monitor the climate and forecast weather across our member states and beyond."

