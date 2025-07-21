ShenZhen OXO Technology Co., Ltd: IIIF150 Introduces ACTION With the First Dual-Screen 256GB Smartphone

-The Start Action of Something New and Great?

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-known ultra-thin rugged phone brand IIIF150 of ShenZhen OXO Technology Co., Ltd just launched a very new product line-ACTION series.

The fact is, IIIF150 launched the world's thinnest rugged phone at 8.55mm in MWC2024, and the record holds till today. The market has seen our efforts in making thinner, lighter, better designed rugged phones for global consumers. But in such a competitive smartphone market in Europe, where many cost-effective vendors already exist, why would IIIF150 launch another affordable smartphone?

IIIF150 ACTION A5PRO is followed by a 6mm+ thickness IP68 and IP69K certified top spec new model. IIIF150 remains steadfast in our dream to create strong and robust yet ultra-thin mobile for both outdoor and daily use. And the kick-off of an affordable smartphone represents IIIF150 is expanding our consumer base from 600 Euros* price band to below 100 Euros*.

Now, we proudly introduce the ACTION A5PRO.

Smarter at a Glance - Sportive Dual-Screen

IIIF150 Action A5Pro's 1' secondary screen, which most smartphones don't have in this price level, shows time, date, battery level, step count-visible at a glance, without unlocking the phone, which saves power also. Plus, it is able to set with other photos or stylish designs from Photo, the only affordable smartphone to support DIY customization.

The secondary screen's rhombus shape suggests young, sportive, and endless energy at flexible price bands comfortable to any users. Action A5Pro comes in five vivid and youthful colors-featuring a unique star-track design on the back cover that adds both grip and a hint of celestial romance.

6.88' Immersive Main Display, Large and Thin

With 1.95mm super narrow bezel and an impressive 95.3% screen-to-body ratio, Action A5Pro offers an immersive viewing experience perfect for videos, gaming, and browsing. Only 8.2mm thin, it feels light and sleek in hand-big on visuals, not on weight. And even bigger with 256GB ROM.

SGS 5-Star Drop-Resistant Certification

This feels familiar with IIIF150, they managed to bring the huge rugged phone feature into smartphones. Life happens. Action A5Pro is SGS 5-star certified for drop protection and passes 1.8m drop tests, giving users peace of mind that the phone can survive real-world accidental drops and daily wear.

Rear Camera in DSLR Style Lens Frame

The 16MP Sony camera can capture "voice photos" with up to 10 seconds of sound, bringing your memories to life.

ACTION series comes with the concept of Cosmic Rhapsody. As the ultra-thin rugged phone producer, IIIF150 is dedicated to bring new concepts to rugged phones. Will ACTION A5PRO host the dream of IIIF150's Cosmic Rhapsody?

