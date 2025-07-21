Das Instrument G5W SG1I55882803 GREAT EASTN HLDGS LOC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2025

The instrument G5W SG1I55882803 GREAT EASTN HLDGS LOC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2025



Das Instrument V3Z US2316472073 NXG NGEN INFRASTR.INC.SBI EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2025

The instrument V3Z US2316472073 NXG NGEN INFRASTR.INC.SBI EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2025



Das Instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.07.2025

The instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.07.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard