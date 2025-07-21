Primergy Solar has brought the 408 MWac Ash Creek solar facility in Texas online, adding new capacity to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid. The project is now fully operational. From pv magazine USA Primergy Solar said that its Ash Creek solar project in Hill County, Texas, has reached commercial operations. The project adds 408 MW (AC) capacity to the ERCOT grid. The project has a long-term power purchase agreement with Microsoft. In 2024, Primergy announced it secured $588 million in project financing for Ash Creek solar, along with $350 million in tax equity financing, ...

