Sdui Group, a leading European provider of cloud-based administrative software for K-12 schools, today announced a new growth investment led by Bain Capital's Tech Opportunities fund, with participation from existing investors HV Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). The funding will be used to strengthen Sdui Group's product suite, deepen its support for educational institutions, and further its ambition to become the unified digital platform for education in Europe.

Founded in 2018 in Germany, Sdui Group provides a fully integrated suite that supports schools across administrative needs from communication, attendance, scheduling, grading, and more. Today, Sdui Group serves thousands of institutions across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Spain, and is continuing to expand into new regions. Its modern, modular software is trusted by individual schools, districts, and governments to streamline operations. Sdui Group's suite improves the experience for all stakeholders teachers, students, administrators, and parents and gives back valuable time to focus on teaching and learning.

As European school systems face rising complexity, increased digital expectations, and expanding public support and funding for education technology, institutions are looking for modern, reliable platforms that simplify their daily workflows. With a user-first approach and scalable, compliant cloud architecture, Sdui Group is well-positioned to lead this shift.

"This is a moment of transformation for education in Europe," said James Stevens, a Partner in Bain Capital's Tech Opportunities business. "Sdui Group is emerging as a trusted and capable partner to help schools navigate that change. Daniel and his team have built a modern, intuitive platform that directly addresses the daily challenges of school administration. We're excited to support their continued growth and impact across the region."

Sdui Group has already built strong momentum through both organic growth and acquisitions. The company has successfully integrated several regional software players, expanded its capabilities, and continues to invest in innovation, reliability, and user experience.

"Bain Capital's approach is unique they combine strategic vision with real operational support," said Daniel Zacharias, Founder and CEO of Sdui Group. "They've taken the time to truly understand our mission and the realities schools face every day. With their support and the continued backing of HV and HTGF we're accelerating our work to build the digital backbone of European schools."

"We've been proud to back Daniel and Sdui Group since the early days and are thrilled to continue supporting this next phase of growth," said Felix Klühr, Partner at HV Capital. "Bain Capital's experience scaling software companies globally makes them a valuable addition to the partnership."

About Sdui Group

Founded in Germany in 2018, the Sdui Group has developed into a leading provider of cloud-based software that enables digital communication and administration for schools and educational institutions across Europe. As a reliable partner, Sdui Group supports individual institutions, governments and ministries in their digitalisation effort, and develops innovative cloud-based solutions for schools and preschools.

Sdui Group's suite of tools supports messaging, attendance, scheduling, grading, and more-making everyday school workflows simpler, more secure, and more effective. The company is based in Koblenz, Germany and currently employs around 230 people based in several European countries.

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Bain Capital's Tech Opportunities business (www.baincapitaltechopportunities.com) aims to help growing technology companies reach their full potential. We focus on companies in large, growing end markets with innovative or disruptive technology where we believe we can support transformational growth. Our dedicated, tenured team has deep experience supporting growing technology businesses-bringing together differentiated backgrounds in private and public equity investing as well as technology operating roles. We invest behind fundamental long-term tailwinds as technology penetrates across industries, creating a large and growing number of investment opportunities.

About HV Capital

HV Capital is one of the leading early-stage and growth investors in Europe. With nine fund generations in 25 years and €2.8 bn in managed assets, HV Capital is one of the continent's most active investors. The investment team has many years of experience in identifying European startups with great potential for success. In addition to international success stories like Flix, Zalando, Delivery Hero, Sumup, and Depop, innovation leaders such as Quantum Systems, Marvel Fusion, Sennder, Neura Robotics, Enpal, and Isar Aerospace are also part of the portfolio. HV Capital has invested in more than 250 internet and technology companies, supporting startups with ticket sizes ranging from €0.5m to €60m. It is one of Europe's few venture capital firms that can finance startups through all growth phases. HV Capital has a team of more than 60+ investment and operations professionals who provide a variety of perspectives and expertise across the venture capital landscape (www.hvcapital.com).

About High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)

HTGF is one of the leading and most active early-stage investors in Germany and Europe, financing startups in the fields of Deep Tech, Industrial Tech, Climate Tech, Digital Tech, Life Sciences and Chemistry. With its experienced investment team, HTGF supports startups in all phases of their development into international market leaders. HTGF invests in the pre-seed and seed phase and can participate significantly in further financing rounds, since 2024 with the HTGF Opportunity growth fund. HTGF has a fund volume of over 2 billion euros. Since its inception in 2005, HTGF has financed more than 780 startups and successfully sold shares in almost 200 companies.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, KfW Capital and numerous companies are invested in the HTGF seed funds. Investors in the HTGF Opportunity growth fund include the ERP Special Fund and KfW with the resources of the Zukunftsfonds ("Future Fund"). Further information can be found at HTGF.de or on LinkedIn and on the Zukunftsfonds page.

