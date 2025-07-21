Former Edelman and Amey executive brings award-winning track record and bold vision for the future of tech communications

Hotwire, the global communications and marketing consultancy, today announced the appointment of Charlotte Harvey as its new UK Managing Director, marking a pivotal step in the agency's UK growth strategy.

A highly respected voice in the industry, Harvey brings more than 15 years of award-winning communications experience, from her early days at Edelman managing global accounts like Microsoft and P&G, to more than a decade at infrastructure giant Amey, where she was Director of Communications and Social Value. During her tenure at Amey, she repositioned the communications function from a tactical support role to a strategic driver of business outcomes, reporting directly to the CEO.

Harvey later founded her own consultancy, supporting high-impact clients including Balfour Beatty, Mott MacDonald, Sodexo, and the Global Fund. She went on to hold senior leadership roles at Grayling and Good Relations, where she spearheaded corporate communications for major brands such as FedEx, GHD Engineering, and Airport Dimensions.

"Charlotte is an exceptional leader whose ability to blend creativity with commercial focus makes her uniquely positioned to drive Hotwire's next chapter in the UK," said Laura Macdonald, Chief Growth Officer at Hotwire Global. "Her experience guiding complex organizations through transformation, along with her commitment to inclusive leadership, makes her a perfect fit for Hotwire's continued growth."

As UK Managing Director, Harvey will lead Hotwire's UK business, overseeing strategy, client success, and team development. She will play a key role in expanding the agency's impact in the tech and innovation sectors, working closely with clients to unlock reputation, relationship, and revenue growth. A proud Trinidadian, Harvey is a passionate advocate for equity and inclusion in the workplace and brings deep expertise in aligning communications with social value.

"I'm joining Hotwire at a defining moment for the tech and communications industries," said Charlotte Harvey. "The UK has long been a hub for bold ideas and brave brands, and I look forward to helping our clients navigate what's next while building a culture where people thrive and do their best work."

Harvey's appointment comes at a time of rapid growth and innovation for Hotwire, including the expansion of its global AI Lab. The Lab continues to develop AI-powered solutions like Hotwire Spark and Hotwire Ignite, designed to help clients unlock smarter insights and accelerate strategic decision-making. In the UK, Hotwire is strengthening partnerships with forward-thinking brands as demand grows for communications solutions that blend creativity with intelligence.

The agency's investment in AI also extends across Europe, with Sven Winnefeld recently returning to Hotwire as Director, AI Lead Continental Europe, where he is leading the team's B2B practice and spearheading AI sector growth across the region.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the tech PR, communications, and marketing consultancy. Globally, top technology brands partner with us for expert consultancy to scale and support their businesses. Found at the intersection of technology and humanity, our 400+ people in 11 countries weave global experience and local expertise to define, measure, and repeat success across reputation, relationship, and revenue campaigns. Follow us here to see how 20+ years at the forefront of communications and marketing help Hotwire make the technical, irresistible.

