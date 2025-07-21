World Peace Concert SOUND OF PEACE: International Benefit Concert for Peace to Take Place for the First Time in Front of the Iconic St. Peter's Square

ROME, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the International Day of Peace, September 21, 2025, a historic event will take place on Piazza Pio XII, set against the breathtaking backdrop of St. Peter's Square:

The World Peace Concert - SOUND OF PEACE, a global benefit concert that brings together internationally renowned artists to send a powerful message of peace and unity. From Rome, the message "Peace begins within us" will be shared with the world. The World Peace Concert is under the patronage of the Jubilee 2025 - Holy Year and the Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra.

Between St. Peter's Square and Castel Sant'Angelo, artists and music lovers from across the globe will come together to make a collective statement of hope. The concert celebrates the universal language of music as a bridge between cultures and generations.

SOUND OF PEACE is more than just a concert. In the spirit of global solidarity, donations will be raised to support humanitarian aid projects for children and families affected by war, as well as initiatives promoting cultural education and global cooperation.

Further details on the participating artists, program, schedule, live broadcast, and how to attend will be announced soon.

Save the Date: September 21, 2025 - Rome (Piazza Pio XII, between St. Peter's Square and Castel Sant'Angelo)

