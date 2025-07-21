Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Frankfurt
21.07.25 | 08:06
18,640 Euro
-0,32 % -0,060
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2025 09:26 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XVIVO Perfusion AB: First Patient Enrolled in US PRESERVE CAP Study for XVIVO Heart Assist Transport Device

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Today, XVIVO announces that the first patient has been enrolled as part of the Continued Access Protocol (CAP) study for its heart technology, XVIVO Heart Assist Transport, in the United States. This CAP study follows the successful PRESERVE Trial and allows for the enrollment of up to 60 patients across 26 US transplant centers. Importantly, the study has received continued cost recovery approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), providing essential access and support for both participating centers and patients.

The CAP, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allows for continued clinical use of the XVIVO Heart Assist Transport device while XVIVO collects and analyzes one-year follow-up data from the PRESERVE trial in preparation for submitting its Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application. The protocol closely mirrors that of the original IDE study, ensuring continuity in safety and efficacy data collection. The CAP will remain active until the FDA completes its PMA review or the maximum number of enrolled patients is reached.

"The Continued Access Protocol (CAP) study ensures that patients awaiting heart transplants can continue to benefit from XVIVO's heart technology, even as the FDA receives and evaluates our PMA submission," says Jaya Tiwari, SVP Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. "The FDA and CMS approvals provide an important mechanism to maintain clinical use during this interim period, supporting continuity of care while the technology's safety and efficacy continue to be formally evaluated. The strong interest from participating sites further underscores the need for ongoing access to the XVIVO Heart Assist Transport."

"The initiation of the PRESERVE CAP study and enrollment of the first patient marks another important step in our mission to bring innovative, life-saving technologies to patients in need," says Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO of XVIVO. "We are proud to see such strong interest from US transplant centers. Our vision is that nobody should die waiting for a new organ, and we remain committed to both realizing this vision and supporting clinicians as they continue delivering advanced care with our heart technology."

July21, 2025
Gothenburg
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

First patient enrolled in US PRESERVE CAP study for XVIVO Heart Assist Transport device

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/first-patient-enrolled-in-us-preserve-cap-study-for-xvivo-heart-assis-1050562

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.