France installed 1. 35 GW of solar in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its cumulative PV capacity to 24. 85 GW. From pv magazine France French grid operator Enedis said about 1,358 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid from April to June. By comparison, the nation added 999 MW in the second quarter of 2024 and around 1,407 MW in the first quarter of 2025. For the first six months of this year, the newly deployed PV capacity was 2. 76 GW, which compares to 2. 04 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country reached 24. 85 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...