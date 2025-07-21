Landshypotek Bank AB: Landshypotek Bank half-year and Q2 report for 2025: Continued growth in a guarded market

Landshypotek Bank reports a positive second quarter for 2025, with continued lending growth and improved earnings - despite a guarded loan market and fierce competition for customers.

The bank's lending totalled SEK 115.7 billion, up slightly more than SEK 10 billion year-on-year. Interest remains high for mortgages, and the bank is strengthening its position as a mortgage market challenger. In parallel, our role is being reinforced as the leading bank for lending to farming and forestry.

Following a cautious start to the year, deposits increased slightly over the quarter and now total SEK 27.0 billion.

"We are bucking the trend and continuing to grow in an otherwise guarded lending market. More homeowners are discovering us as a mortgage bank, and our farming customers have confident outlooks and are willing to invest. This provides us with a strong foundation for the remainder of the year," says Johan Ericson, CEO of Landshypotek Bank.

Second quarter earnings amounted to SEK 128 million, up from SEK 124 million for the previous quarter. Earnings for the first six months totalled SEK 252 million, up from SEK 243 million - an improvement underlining the bank's successful navigation of the challenging economic conditions.

"While we remain modest about the future in these uncertain times, we are also growing, improving our net interest income, and have a solid base with good liquidity and capitalisation. The report clearly corroborates our strength," says Johan Ericson.

The earnings improvement was in part due to increased net interest income, which amounted to SEK 283 million for the quarter, compared with SEK 277 million for the previous quarter. In line with our plans, costs have been kept under control with only a marginal increase to SEK 318 million. Credit losses remain very low, with no new provisions made for the quarter.

The bank also continued the development of its digital services in the quarter, participated in the industry-wide Become Scamaware, fraud prevention initiative, and distributed SEK 207 million to the members of Landshypotek Ekonomisk Förening - the second highest dividend in the bank's history.



The full report is attached.



Summary of the interim report:

January - June 2025 (compared with January - June 2024)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 252 million (243).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 560 million (542).

Costs totalled SEK 319 million (310).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 7 million (recoveries: 3).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 115.7 billion (105.6).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 27.0 billion (28.5).



April - June 2025 (compared with January - March 2025)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 128 million (124).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 283 million (277).

Costs totalled SEK 165 million (154).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 0 million (loss: 7).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 115.7 billion (113.7).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 27.0 billion (26.6).

Landshypotek Bank AB is required to disclose this information pursuant to the Securities Market Act (2007:528). This information was submitted for publication on 21 July 2025 at 8.00 a.m. (CEST).

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Feinberg, Press Officer, +46 70 349 24 10

About Landshypotek

Landshypotek has grown robustly in recent years to become a leading bank for lending to farming and forestry as well as a challenger in mortgages and savings. Customers appreciate the bank's simple and accessible nature with transparent terms and conditions for mortgages and savings in addition to its expertise in customer service and the circular business model of farming and forestry. The bank's clear values mean that more and more customers view it as a strong option in the banking market. Landshypotek was founded in 1836. It is owned by the farming and forestry customers and operates throughout Sweden.