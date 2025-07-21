Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Hexagon AB
21.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
Hexagon AB: Hexagon welcomes new President and CEO, Anders Svensson

Stockholm, Sweden - 21 July 2025 - Hexagon, the global leader in measurement technologies, today announced that Anders Svensson has officially assumed the role of President and CEO as of 20 July 2025. His appointment was first announced on 20 January 2025.

Anders Svensson succeeds Norbert Hanke, who has served as interim President and CEO since November 2024. Norbert will now take on the role of Group Executive Vice President where he will assume responsibility for people and culture at a group level and lead ventures and other strategic projects. He will continue reporting directly to Hexagon's President and CEO and remain a member of Hexagon's executive management team.

Anders Svensson, President and CEO, Hexagon AB, commented, "It's a great honour to join Hexagon and to be part of a business with such a strong legacy of innovation and market leadership." He continued, "Hexagon is uniquely placed to capture several disruptive growth opportunities, including autonomy, robotics, digital twins and the real-world application of AI. I look forward to working with new colleagues to build on this strong foundation for further profitable growth."

+++

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investor contacts:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

Media contacts:
Keri Tomsic, Director Corporate Communications, Hexagon, +1 404.725.3964, media@hexagon.com
Harriet Funston, Senior Account Director, MikeWorldWide (MWW), hmasters@mww.com

About Hexagon:

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com.

About Anders Svensson:

Svensson brings over 15 years of international leadership experience across industrial technology and engineering sectors. He is known for fostering high-performing, collaborative cultures in complex, global environments. He joins Hexagon from Konecranes (Nasdaq Helsinki: KCR), a leader in material handling solutions, where he has been CEO and President since October 2022.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
