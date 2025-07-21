According to the latest analysis from Omdia's Large-area display market tracker 2Q25 with 1Q25 results, large-area display (above 9-inch) unit shipments are forecast to increase by 2.9% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025.

While growth in 2025 is expected to be smaller than that of 2024, this increase comes in the face of global economic uncertainty and US tariff concerns. Notably, TV and monitor applications are projected to experience negative growth in 2025.

Chinese panel makers, who are expected to take 67.9% of total TV display shipments in 2025 are adopting a conservative approach to increasing LCD TV display shipments to manage panel prices. Similarly, panel makers outside of China are cautious about expanding their monitor display businesses due to poor finance performance.

Figure1. Large-area display shipment latest forecast in 2025 (millions of units)

Applications 2023 2024 2025(F) 2024 YoY (%) 2025(F) YoY (%) TV 241.8 250.0 245.2 3.4% -1.9% Monitor 150.2 161.9 160.6 7.8% -0.8% Notebook PC 190.5 216.9 225.7 13.8% 4.1% Tablet PC 149.3 181.8 203.2 21.8% 11.7% Others/PID 79.8 74.1 75.3 -7.2% 1.6% Total 811.6 884.6 910.0 9.0% 2.9% Source: Omdia 2025 Omdia

Large-area LCD unit shipments are expected to increase by 2.4% YoY, reaching 875.5 million in 2025. Pulled-forward demand in 1Q25 has helped to boost the shipment forecast for the year. However, panel makers have little incentive to expand their monitor LCD businesses in 2025 due to financial losses, particularly among non-Chinese manufacturers.

Chinese panel makers are projected to increase monitor LCD shipments by 4.8% YoY while panel makers from other regions will decrease shipments by 12.6% YoY in 2025. Chinese panel makers are also maintaining their production-to-order policy to prevent LCD TV display price erosion starting in 2Q25.

"Interestingly, while LCD TV display unit shipments are expected to decline by 2.1% YoY, shipment area is forecast to grow by 4.9% YoY in 2025 driven by ongoing size migration trends," said Peter Su, Principal Analyst of Omdia.

Su added, "Large-area OLED unit shipments and shipment area are forecast to grow by 15.5% YoY and 10.4% YoY, respectively, in 2025. However, these figures are lower than the previous forecast (unit shipments up by 20.3% YoY and shipment area up by 12.9% YoY) from our 1Q25 report. This indicates that large-area OLED demand is slowing more than expected due to global economic uncertainty and concerns about potential impacts from the new US tariff policy."

Regional Market Share

LCD shipments: China is forecast to account for 66.7% of total large-area LCD shipments in 2025, followed by Taiwan with 21.9% and Korea with 8.0%. Key players: BOE is expected to lead with 36.3% of total large-area LCD shipments, followed by China Star with 16.5% and Innolux with 11.6%.

OLED shipments: Korea is projected to dominate with 85.2% of total large-area OLED shipments, followed by China with 14.8%. Key players: Samsung Display is expected to lead with 55.1%, followed by LG Display with 30.1% and EDO with 12.0%.



"Tablet PC OLED shipments are forecast to decline by 0.4% YoY in 2025 an improvement from the previous forecast of -1.9% YoY but still reflecting negative growth due to slower demand from Chinese PC brands and OEMs," explained Su.

"TV and monitor display shipments are expected to decline in 2025 as panel makers work to protect panel prices and avoid further losses. However, panel makers particularly those in China have set aggressive shipment targets for mobile PC displays, where panel makers from other regions still hold a 42.8% market share (as of 2024). This push is aimed at capturing greater market share and is expected to contribute to an overall increase in large-area display shipments during the same period," concluded Su.

