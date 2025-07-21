KONET Files Patent for Blockchain-Based Collateralized Stablecoin Operations and Management Technology

- Infrastructure designed for multi-blockchain environments including the KONET Mainnet

- A strategic step toward entering the global Web3 payments market

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / KONET, a global mainnet project, announced that it has filed a patent for an infrastructure technology that enables full-cycle management of collateralized stablecoins, covering issuance, distribution, settlement, burning, and value stabilization.

The technology is designed as a universal framework applicable not only to the KONET Mainnet but also to Ethereum, independent blockchains, and both public and private blockchain environments.

Multi-Chain Expansion Architecture Based on KONET

The patent leverages KONET's EVM compatibility and cross-chain scalability. This enables high applicability across real-world sectors such as global financial institutions, payment networks, and online merchants.

By enhancing its previously registered payment intermediation patent, KONET now offers a blueprint for expanding its infrastructure into global payment and remittance services.

Real-Time Collateral Verification and Value Stabilization Mechanism

The system issues stablecoins only when qualified individuals, enterprises, or institutions deposit fiat or crypto assets as collateral.

The collateral ratio is automatically calculated and verified in real time, and the entire lifecycle from issuance to burning is transparently managed on-chain.

When market prices deviate significantly from their pegged value, the system automatically adjusts liquidity to stabilize the stablecoin.

A separate governance token structure enables additional token issuance or profit-based token burns in the event of collateral shortfalls.

Compliance-Ready Design with Global Financial Network Integration

The patent includes integrated features for AML/KYC verification, abnormal transaction detection, and automated restrictions, ensuring compliance with regulations in various jurisdictions.

Notably, the infrastructure also incorporates SWIFT integration and cross-chain bridging capabilities, enabling direct connectivity between Ethereum and traditional financial networks.

Strategic Significance of the KONET Mainnet

KONET is a public EVM-compatible mainnet supporting a wide range of Web3 infrastructure use cases, including content investment, digital payments, and on-chain finance.

- Over 8.4 million cumulative transactions

- More than 1.29 million unique wallet addresses

- Integrated with major global exchanges such as Bybit, Gate.io, and GOPAX

- KONET LAB enables user-friendly Web3 token creation tools

KONET serves not just as infrastructure but as the core main foundation for real-world Web3 applications.

Strategic Technology Positioning in Light of Regulatory Developments

On July 17, 2025, the U.S. Congress passed the Genius Act, the world's first legislation to officially integrate stablecoins into the traditional financial system.

In response, KONET's newly filed patent has gained attention as a proactive solution that demonstrates both regulatory compliance and technical maturity.

The KONET Mainnet-based collateralized stablecoin system is expected to serve as a strategic core asset for the future expansion of digital currencies backed by major global fiat currencies, as well as cross-border payment infrastructures.

