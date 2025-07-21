Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
21.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
Atradius N.V.: Lloyd's grants 'in principle' approval for Atradius Syndicate 1864

  • Atradius Syndicate 1864 will focus on trade credit risks, initially targeting new and existing European clients in the financial industry sector.

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global credit insurer Atradius announces that Lloyd's has granted 'in principle' approval for the new Atradius Syndicate 1864, targeting 1st January 2026 as its start date for underwriting. Atradius Syndicate 1864 will focus on trade credit risks, initially targeting new and existing European clients in the financial industry sector.

Atradius Logo

The syndicate will enhance the operations of Atradius, which offers trade credit insurance, surety, and collection services worldwide through a strategic presence in over 50 countries. Atradius has access to credit information on 200 million companies worldwide. Its products help companies around the world protect against payment risks associated with selling products and services on trade credit. Atradius has received support from PoloWorks and Aon Capital Advisory throughout the application process and will continue collaborating with them following the 'in principle' approval granted by Lloyd's Council on July 15th until permission to underwrite is granted.

Underwriting from the Lloyd's platform offers multiple opportunities to Atradius' customers including the benefit of Lloyd's financial strength rating and extensive network of licences and resources, enabling them to effectively manage risks and expand their client base. Additionally, Lloyd's provides a robust regulatory framework and support, ensuring high standards of compliance and operational efficiency, on par with Atradius' own standards.

David Capdevila, Atradius' CEO, said: "Our specialized expertise in trade credit risks presents a compelling opportunity to collaborate with Lloyd's. By leveraging Lloyd's renowned and innovative underwriting platform, we can deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners. We eagerly look forward to collaborating with Polo and the entire Lloyd's team to carve out our niche in the Lloyd's market."

Paul Andrews, CEO of Polo Managing Agency, stated: "In a dynamic and innovative sector, PoloWorks is proud to support the launch of the Atradius syndicate at Lloyd's. Our collaboration with another prestigious partner brings further Lloyd's capacity to the trade credit market."

Mike Cane, Head of Capital Advisory for Aon Reinsurance Solutions added: "The approval of Atradius Syndicate 1864 marks a significant milestone in the trade credit insurance sector. Aon Capital Advisory is proud to have supported Atradius in this endeavour, and we are confident that Syndicate 1864 will become a key part of Atradius and will be pivotal to ensuring optimal outcomes for its client base."

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com

For further information:

Atradius Group Marketing and Communication

Pavel Gómez del Castillo

E-mail: pavel.gomezdelcastillo@atradius.com

www.atradius.com

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

Website: https://group.atradius.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atradius

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup

About PoloWorks

PoloWorks is a leading Lloyd's and London Market insurance services businesses and comprises four divisions - Polo Managing Agency (PMA), Polo Commercial Insurance Services (PCIS), Polo Insurance Managers (PIM), and PoloPartners -

  • PMA - a leading, independent turnkey Lloyd's managing agency which offers a full suite of services for all stages of a syndicate's life cycle, ranging from governance and oversight through to processing, IT, and complete back-office support.
  • PCIS - a market leader in its segment, providing specialist, outsourced services to around 40% of operators within Lloyd's and the London Market.
  • PIM - an independent insurance manager based in Guernsey and active in Europe. PIM serves captive, commercial and ILS clients using best-in-class technology, data insights and superior client service.
  • PoloPartners - a joint venture which combines the complementary expertise, capability, and experience of PoloWorks and PwC UK, offering a tech-enabled and unique end-to-end service

To find out more, visit our website: www.polo.works

PoloWorks Press contact:
Kieran Hatten
kieran.hatten@polo.works
+44 203 337 6476.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734287/Atradius_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lloyds-grants-in-principle-approval-for-atradius-syndicate-1864-302508915.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
