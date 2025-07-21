Solar and wind projects on public land in the United States will now undergo "elevated review" by US Department of Interior head Doug Burgum. From pv magazine USA US solar and wind energy developers now face another government clampdown on development, as the US Department of Interior announced it will require "elevated review" by the Office of the Secretary for project permitting. Projects seeking leases, rights-of-way, construction and operation plans, grants, consultations and biological opinions will now be subject to approval by US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "American Energy Dominance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...