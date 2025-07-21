The modular system design approach of Sigenergy's SigenStack has now been verified by full-scale fire testing and third-party validation. Its architecture demonstrates a compelling direction for mitigating thermal risk and enhancing system-level resilience for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage. As energy storage systems continue to scale across C&I sectors, safety has become a top priority - particularly in densely deployed, high-capacity installations. In an effort to validate the resilience of its system under real-world stress, energy technology company Sigenergy recently conducted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...