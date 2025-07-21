Organizing Committee of the 35th Grassland Naadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region: The 35th Grassland Naadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Kicks Off

XILINGOL LEAGUE, China, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 19, the 35th Grassland Naadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region kicked off in Xilinhot, Xilingol League, welcoming over 100,000 visitors from across China alongside local residents to share in this celebration.

At dawn, the opening ceremony commenced as tens of thousands of attendees representing diverse ethnic groups converged from all directions, adorned in their finest traditional attire. Under the theme "Musical Tours in Inner Mongolia, Daily Naadam", the event unfolded through three carefully choreographed chapters, namely "Meeting", "Gathering" and "Promise of Reunion", vividly showcasing the profound heritage of grassland culture.

This Naadam Fair has elaborately planned 18 characteristic zones, featuring both traditional Mongolian cultural displays such as the "Three Manly Skills" competitions and intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, as well as innovative modern experiences like grassland photography in folk costumes and family camping. Visitors can not only watch captivating performances but also join activities such as horseback riding and stamp collection, experiencing the unique charm of grassland culture through interaction.

As the host of Inner Mongolia's Summer Naadam for four consecutive years, Xilingol League is advancing decisively toward becoming a nationally celebrated grassland eco-cultural tourism destination by leveraging its exceptional natural and cultural assets.

This summer, Xilingol has launched multiple hospitality-driven measures: distributing digital vouchers worth 1 million yuan on short-video platforms, preparing 20,000 complimentary gift sets containing heatstroke prevention gear and guidebooks for visitors, and offering 50% admission discounts at all scenic spots at Level A and above in Xilingol League from July 18 to 21.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 35th Grassland Naadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558.